Jackson County, NC

Three-year-old dies after being swept over waterfall in Jackson County

By Grey Hallock
 3 days ago
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirms a 3-year-old child, visiting the area with her family, was swept over Whitewater Falls and killed Sunday.

Emergency crews were dispatched Sunday, April 10, at 5:50 p.m. after a report that a 3-year-old had been swept away in the water at the top of the falls and the current had carried the child over the falls.

Emergency responders from Jackson, Transylvania, Haywood, Henderson, and Oconee counties were

dispatched to the falls and rescue operations to locate the child were initiated.

Rescuers were able to locate the body of the child, entrapped in an area of the waterfall.

Recovery operations led to the child being recovered from the waterfall around 1 a.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022.

The Sheriff’s Office says Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, of Denver, Pennsylvania, was visiting the area with her family who has been staying in Oconee County, South Carolina while working in the area.

Jackson County Sheriff Chip Hall offers his condolences to the family and cautions others about the dangers associated with visits to scenic areas such as Whitewater Falls.

First and foremost our prayers are with the Newswanger Family as they grieve the loss of this precious young child. With the onset of spring weather we need to be reminded of the dangers associated with many scenic areas of the region such as waterfalls. While beautiful to view from a safe distance, venturing out closer to the falls for any reason brings tremendous danger. Always remain at a distance, follow safety precautions and warnings which are in place, and view waterfalls from designated viewing areas.

