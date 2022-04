As Russia’s war in Ukraine stretches into its third week with a devastating escalation on the ground, a troubling trend of public ire and backlash against Russian restaurants in the U.S. has reached Chicago. Russian Tea Time, the 29-year-old Eastern European landmark in the Loop, has seen a dramatic influx in angry calls and social media messages that erroneously link the restaurant to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military invasion, according to the Tribune.

