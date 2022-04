NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain and snow are wrapping up across New Mexico this evening. Warmer weather will return this weekend before another storm arrives Sunday night. Wrap-around moisture is still bringing a mix of rain and snow across eastern New Mexico. However, the precipitation will be wrapping up tonight and colder air will settle in and winds will slowly die down. On Friday, high temperatures begin a warming trend in the western half of New Mexico as quieter weather returns. Cooler air will linger in the eastern half of the state.

