Politics

Moscow's 'Massive Strategic Blunder?' Times Report Says Finland, Sweden Look Set To Join NATO In Summer

By Navdeep Yadav
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uWGeF_0f5Ufm7300

Amid a raging war between Russia and Ukraine, two European nations Finland and Sweden look poised to join NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) this year, as a result of Moscow's “massive strategic blunder,” according to The Times report.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has fueled the two countries' decision to consider joining NATO. Sweden is said to be more hesitant than Finland, which shares a 1,300 km-long border with Russia.

According to several other media reports, the prospect of Finland and Sweden joining NATO was also part of the discussion between foreign ministers from the military alliance in Brussels last week.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, more Finnish media outlets have shown a swift u-turn among the citizens of the country, with a majority of Finns now favoring supporting their government's decision to join NATO, Reuters noted earlier.

The Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto told local media earlier that Finland will clarify the next steps in the coming weeks regarding a possible decision to seek NATO membership. However, Swedish prime minister Magdalena Andersson remained hesitant until recently about her country's NATO position.

Meanwhile, Finland also said that it is preparing for Russian ‘consequences’ if it joins NATO. “Of course, Russia will react, but we don’t know how," said Esa Pulkkinen, the permanent secretary at Finland’s Ministry of Defense, adding that the country needed to be prepared.

