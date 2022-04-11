Tonight's Forecast: Partly cloudy to mostly clear

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Clouds are decreasing across West Michigan tonight. Your Tuesday will be mostly to partly sunny, with temperatures in the middle 60s! Get outside and enjoy the heat. A few showers and brief thunderstorms are possible overnight Tuesday. Temperatures rise even further on Wednesday, with high temperatures near 70 degrees. There will be moments of sunshine for the start of your Wednesday, with showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening. Severe thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday. West Michigan currently falls under a SLIGHT risk for severe weather, with the primary concerns being damaging winds and hail. Cooler air settles back into the region on Thursday, along with strong wind gusts. Your Thursday and Friday will feature high temperatures in the upper 40s, with wind gusts up to 50 mph. Download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast, live radar, and immediate severe weather alerts.

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds west/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW : Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Chance of overnight showers and thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY : Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop. Some on the strong to severe side in the late afternoon and evening. Primary concerns being damaging wind gusts and hail. Highs near 70.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with early morning shower chances. Partly cloudy by afternoon and windy. Highs in lower 60s after midnight, then falling throughout the day into the 40s. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible.

