Grand Island neighbors: Obituaries for April 11

The Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation expressed gratitude for Friday’s approval by the Nebraska State Legislature of LR1014. The bill was approved on a 40-4 vote. “We are grateful for today’s vote and the support and passion of our legislative leaders, local office holders, and community stakeholders who helped us reach this point,” Lindsey Koepke, executive director of the 1868 Foundation, said in a news release. “These funds will help significantly improve the Fonner Park campus for all users.”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO