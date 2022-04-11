I just rewatched The Day of The Doctor

Of course, since Janine, has returned to Albert Square, she’s been slightly more toned down, which is by no means a bad thing, as it showcases development - We’ve seen her settle down amidst the prospect of a relationship with Mick. Originally, I thought her connection to Mick, was genuine, and she was attracted to him, but I’ve seen Charlie convey some slightly more sinister yet subtle performances, as Janine, in the past few episodes - For example, before her bust up with Linda, I thought the way she stated “Why don’t we take this upstairs” (sound like a euphemism, without context applied 😅), was quite cold, not to mention how we’ve seen slight lucks of repulsion as she’s kissed Mick, on two occasions (I’m not sure how she could be repulsed when kissing Mick, when, she seemingly loved Archie Mitchell, who raped his daughter, killed his unborn grandchild, and tossed his family out of the Vic, on Christmas Day). Of course, this could be used to remind viewers of Janine’s dark edge, but she may genuinely care about him, or could she be using Mick, to try to get the pub - I’m not exactly sure, how that will work, but seeing as Danny is leaving later this year, it indicates we aren’t going to see them settle down as a happy couple for too long.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO