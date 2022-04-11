ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daggett County, UT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Uinta Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 14:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Alston affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. .River levels continue to slowly recede. For the Sturgeon River...including Alston...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Alston. * WHEN...From this morning to late this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 7.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 7.0 feet Friday night. - Action stage is 7.5 feet. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
KLEBERG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Muhlenberg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Muhlenberg The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky Green River at Paradise. .Recent rainfall continues to cause the Green River at Paradise to rise, with a forecast crest at 395.4 feet later today. The river is forecast to drop below flood stage early next week. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Green River at Paradise. * WHEN...Until late Monday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 385.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 385.4 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 380.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 16:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Tchefuncte River...including Folsom, U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington. * WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Tchefuncte River camp grounds will be under a few inches of water. The Goodbee community is threatened with flooding. Water will invade Camp Tchefuncte`s parking lot. Vehicles must be removed to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 22.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday was 22.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Sunday morning and continue falling to 14.6 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.1 feet on 01/02/2007. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Door by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Door BRIEF HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS AND GUSTY WINDS WILL CREATE TEMPORARY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL Scattered snow showers approaching Door County could produce wind gusts to around 30 mph and temporary visibility reductions to around 1 mile. The snow could also create slippery stretches on area roads. Motorists should remain alert for changing conditions over the next hour.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Jay, Wells by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Jay; Wells WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lowndes, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 08:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-20 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Lowndes; Monroe The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Water is covering a portion of Air Base Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.6 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage this evening to 14.8 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall through early next week, but additional rises will be possible. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lenawee; Livingston; Macomb; Monroe; Oakland; Washtenaw; Wayne WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected between 11 AM and 4 PM today.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Fulton, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Fulton; Williams WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Williams and Fulton OH Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Oconto, Shawano by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Oconto; Shawano A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN OCONTO AND EASTERN SHAWANO COUNTIES At 912 AM CDT, a dangerous snow squall was located near Gillett, or 13 miles east of Shawano, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous travel. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 41 between mile markers 180 and 206. Wisconsin Highway 29 between mile markers 239 and 247. Locations impacted include Shawano, Oconto, Pulaski, Gillett, Navarino Wildlife Area, Howard, Little Suamico, Chase, Oconto Falls and Abrams. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Addison; Eastern Chittenden; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Rutland; Eastern Windsor; Essex; Grand Isle; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Washington; Western Addison; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin; Western Rutland; Western Windsor Elevated Fire Weather Concerns Today A significantly dry airmass will become established across Vermont and northern New York today with minimum relative humidity values dropping into the 20-25% range by mid-day. Dewpoints are expected to be in the teens to low 20s and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s with clouds increasing this afternoon. Strong wind gusts are expected to materialize at the surface as well, the strongest being across northern New York and specifically the St. Lawrence Valley. Maximum wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible across the St. Lawrence Valley, with up to 45 mph over the Adirondacks and 35 mph across the state of Vermont. These gusts will primarily occur between 12 PM and 7 PM today, with a second wave of strong westerly wind gusts possible later tonight, mainly along east-facing slopes of the south-central Green Mountains. These conditions will allow fine fuels such as dead grass and leaf litter to dry out completely, and therefore, opening burning is not advised.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Genesee; Livingston; Monroe; Niagara; Northern Erie; Orleans; Southern Erie; Wyoming WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. Strongest wind gusts expected late morning through mid afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few isolated power outages may result.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY

