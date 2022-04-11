Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Uinta Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 16:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Tchefuncte River...including Folsom, U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington. * WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Tchefuncte River camp grounds will be under a few inches of water. The Goodbee community is threatened with flooding. Water will invade Camp Tchefuncte`s parking lot. Vehicles must be removed to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 22.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday was 22.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Sunday morning and continue falling to 14.6 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.1 feet on 01/02/2007. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 42 MINUTES AGO