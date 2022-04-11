Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Uinta Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Oconto; Shawano A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN OCONTO AND EASTERN SHAWANO COUNTIES At 912 AM CDT, a dangerous snow squall was located near Gillett, or 13 miles east of Shawano, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous travel. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 41 between mile markers 180 and 206. Wisconsin Highway 29 between mile markers 239 and 247. Locations impacted include Shawano, Oconto, Pulaski, Gillett, Navarino Wildlife Area, Howard, Little Suamico, Chase, Oconto Falls and Abrams. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
