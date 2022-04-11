ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck engaged for a second time

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged for a second time — nearly 20 years after they announced their first engagement in 2002.

Lopez broke the news Friday evening on social media, telling her fans she had a “really exciting and special story to share” via her “On the JLo” newsletter. Subscribers who visited the newsletter’s site were greeted with a video of Lopez on the verge of tears while she adjusted what appeared to be an engagement ring with a green stone.

“You’re perfect,” her voice could be heard saying at the end of the video.

A representative for Lopez confirmed to People that she and Affleck were indeed engaged.

Lopez and Affleck first became an item in 2002 and were engaged later that year. The called off the engagement in 2004.

Both Lopez and Affleck have each been married since their split — Lopez to singer Marc Anthony, and Affleck to actor Jennifer Garner. Lopez was also engaged to former MLB player Alex Rodriguez in 2019, though the two called it quits in 2021.

Lopez and Affleck were again spotted together in mid-2021. Lopez confirmed the relationship in July of that year, in an Instagram post that included a photo of she and Affleck kissing.

