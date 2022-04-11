ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Another Video Of Cristiano Ronaldo Supports Claim He Smashed 14-Year-Old Everton Fan's Phone

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02eTR3_0f5Ue4f500

Alternative footage of Ronaldo's "outburst" after Manchester United's 1-0 defeat at Everton has emerged.

View the original article to see embedded media.

More footage of Cristiano Ronaldo's "outburst" after Manchester United's 1-0 defeat at Everton has emerged.

Ronaldo issued an apology on Saturday night after a video went viral appearing to show the 37-year-old slapping something with his right hand as he walked past a group of Everton fans at Goodison Park.

The former Real Madrid star's apology did not provide any further detail as to what had happed, but he offered compensation in the form of a free trip to Old Trafford.

A detailed account was given from another source though.

The mother of a 14-year-old boy with autism claimed that her son was left with a bruised hand and a broken phone after being "assaulted" by Ronaldo .

Sarah Kelly told the Liverpool Echo that her son had been filming the players walk past him when he spotted Ronaldo had blood on his left leg.

As the boy adjusted the angle of his phone to point its camera towards the soccer star's leg, Kelly alleges that "Ronaldo then just walked past, with a terrible, terrible temper and smashed the phone out of my son's hand and carried on walking."

A second video which has since gone viral - although still not perfectly clear as there are bodies in shot in front of Ronaldo - does appear to support claims that the United forward slapped a phone from a fan's hand.

Second video of Ronaldo incident with Everton fan

Ronaldo's apology on Instagram had read in full: "It's never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing.

"Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

"I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship."

The Echo reported on Saturday night that Merseyside Police were liaising with the two clubs, reviewing CCTV and "carrying out extensive witness enquiries" after "it was reported that a boy was assaulted by one of the away team as they left the pitch".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DsNdz_0f5Ue4f500
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured assessing an injury to his left leg before walking off the pitch after Manchester United's 1-0 defeat at Everton

IMAGO/PA Images/Martin Rickett

Comments / 19

Tiffany Moses
3d ago

the last I checked it was only king GOD stop putting these celebrities on pedestals just a regular person with a lot of money

Reply
6
Francisco Prado
3d ago

yall are trippin the kid has autism man he had no right whatsoever to hurt the kid an smash his phone

Reply
9
Eileen McDonald
3d ago

stop putting cellphones in peoples faces. then you would not get your phone broken. personal space people.

Reply(3)
8
Related
Daily Mail

Merseyside Police confirm they have contacted the family of the 14-year-old autistic boy who had a phone smashed out of his hand by Cristiano Ronaldo, as they appeal for more information - but Man United 'WON'T punish their star'

Merseyside Police have confirmed that they have contacted the family of a 14-year-old autistic fan who appeared to have his phone smashed by Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Footage, which began circulating on social media after Manchester United's 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on Saturday, showed Ronaldo appearing to knock...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United training UNDERCOVER as the Portuguese forward desperately tries to stay out of the spotlight after phone smashing shame

Cristiano Ronaldo did his best to avoid the cameras as he skulked in the back of a car when leaving Manchester United training on Tuesday. The Portuguese star, at the centre of a phone-smashing storm, seemingly hoped to stay out of the spotlight with a surreptitious exit in the back of a dark Porsche from the club's Carrington training ground in the afternoon.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Sarah Kelly
ClutchPoints

UFC star Conor McGregor arrested in Dublin

Conor McGregor hasn’t competed in a UFC match since July of last year. However, his comeback to the ring is the least of the Irishman’s immediate priorities. According to Irish Independent writer Robin Schiller, McGregor was arrested in west Dublin Tuesday evening for dangerous driving. Schiller’s article states...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Liverpool#Real Madrid#Manchester United#Old Trafford#The Liverpool Echo
NBC Sports

UEFA Champions League: Man City, Liverpool hold on to reach semis

The UEFA Champions League semifinals are set after Premier League title combatants Manchester City and Liverpool each finished off their quarterfinal tie on Wednesday. It’ll be an all-English-versus-Spanish final four, with Man City set to face 13-time UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid, and Liverpool to take on Villarreal, the unexpected, long-shot semifinalists of 2021-22.
UEFA
BBC

Transfer rumours: Eriksen, Bale, Silva, Salah, Fernandez, Paqueta, Ocampos

Newcastle want to make Brentford's Christian Eriksen their 'flagship' summer signing and will compete with Tottenham, Everton and West Ham for the 30-year-old Denmark midfielder, while the Bees are keen to extend his contract in west London. (Northern Echo) Corinthians, Botafogo and Flamengo have approached Manchester City captain Fernandinho about...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ClutchPoints

Novak Djokovic speaks out following shocking loss at Monte Carlo Masters

World no. 1 Novak Djokovic has had quite the year. First, Djokovic endured a wild fiasco at the Australian Open when he was deported due to a problem with his visa as a result of his unvaccinated status against the COVID-19 virus. Then, the world no. 1 looked shaky in his return to the court at Dubai, as he suffered a straight-sets loss in the quarterfinals. Unfortunately, Djokovic’s struggles continued at the Monte Carlo Masters, as he was defeated in the second round, losing 6-3 6-7 (7-5) 6-1 to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Djokovic spoke out after the upset loss, via Yahoo Sport.
TENNIS
The Spun

Soccer World Reacts To Wednesday’s Ugly Tunnel Spat

The waning minutes of Wednesday’s big Champions League game between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid took an ugly turn that ultimately got police involved. In the 89th minute, Atletico defender Stefan Savic got into a pulling match with City midfielder Phil Foden. The two had to be separated. But when City striker Jack Grealish got involved, things got extremely heated.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
672
Followers
444
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy