Apple has recently revealed new information about the Mac Studio and the Studio Display, detailing the tech that was used in the making of these two devices. Moving on from Intel to the M1 Ultra chip was a long journey that led us to where we are now: A mini PC that demoed 18 streams of 8K footage at once and a display with six powerful speakers that stands motionless on the desk. But in order to get there, Apple left behind hundreds of less-than-perfect attempts.

