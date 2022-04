Just a day after the European Union voted in favour of Right to Repair, Google has announced that it will be making available Genuine Google Pixel parts from online stores such as iFixit, for owners to carry out DIY repairs. Before the end of the year Google will make available genuine Pixel spare parts from the Pixel 2 right up to the Pixel 6 Pro. As well as all future Pixel models, in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia and EU countries where Pixel is available.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO