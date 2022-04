If nothing else, the Detroit Lions are putting in work to keep outsiders guessing ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft that opens on April 28. Lions general manager Brad Holmes told reporters at the league's annual meetings in late March that he could draft a to-be rookie quarterback in the first round who would sit and learn behind veteran starter Jared Goff. As things stand today, Detroit owns picks No. 2 and No. 32 overall.

DETROIT, MI ・ 15 MINUTES AGO