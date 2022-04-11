ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Nation's Weather

Jacksonville Journal Courier
 4 days ago

A storm strengthening across the Plains tomorrow will. produce both severe weather and blizzard conditions. throughout the nation. Gusty winds are expected to blow...

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

Tornado confirmed in Warren County by National Weather Service

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio WXIX) - An EF-0 tornado touched down in Warren County on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Wilmington confirmed on Thursday. This video sent to FOX19 NOW from Jenifer Haines in Clarksville was a key piece of evidence that prompted NWS meteorologists to confirm damage in the area was the result of a tornado.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
KTRE

Monday’s Weather: First Alert Weather Day

EAST TEXAS (KLTV?KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas. It’s a First Alert Weather Day today with likely thunderstorms in the forecast. Clouds are increasing this morning and winds are already picking up. Expect a warm, breezy day ahead. A few scattered showers are possible during the day with a few thunderstorms developing by afternoon. Some strong storms are possible this afternoon and early evening. However, even if you miss the afternoon development, another line of thunderstorms is expected late tonight and into early tomorrow morning. Any thunderstorms that develop today or overnight have the potential for becoming strong to severe. All types of severe weather are possible from flooding to hail along with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. The rain will end from north to south tomorrow morning and it will be breezy and cooler through midweek.
EAST TEXAS, PA
Port Arthur News

National Weather Service details severe weather impacts Monday, Tuesday

National Weather Service officials are monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms. The impacted are expected late Monday into Tuesday. Tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail are all possible, according to Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson. “The threat begins in Southeast Texas late Monday night/early Tuesday morning, and eventually...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Tornado season starts with record number in March

March saw the highest number of tornadoes in U.S. history, with at least 218 occurring, many towards the end of the month. On March 30, eight states in the South and Midwest, including Illinois, were under a tornado watch. Central Illinois and the Metro East and Riverbend areas are under...
LINCOLN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy