RAW: (TAGS) BIDEN TO PROPOSE NEW GUN REGULATIONS/HEAD REGULATOR (4aET)BIDEN TO PROPOSE NEW GUN REGULATIONS/HEAD REGULATOR (4aET)

One of the most notorious figures to emerge from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack has rejected a plea offer from the government, choosing instead to proceed to trial. Richard “Bigo” Barnett became one of the faces of the incursion at the Capitol when he was pictured sitting in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) with one boot-clad foot resting firmly on her desk.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO