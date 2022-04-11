RAW: (TAGS) BIDEN TO PROPOSE NEW GUN REGULATIONS/HEAD REGULATOR (4aET)BIDEN TO PROPOSE NEW GUN REGULATIONS/HEAD REGULATOR (4aET)

Related
Biden announces emergency waiver to allow sale of certain ethanol-blended gasoline this summer
President Biden announced that the Environmental Protection Agency would be issuing an emergency waiver to allow for the sale of a certain ethanol-blend of gasoline over the summer in hopes to lower gas costs where it is offered.April 12, 2022.
Man Who Placed Feet on Nancy Pelosi’s Desk After Raiding the Capitol on Jan. 6 Rejects Plea Offer that His Lawyer Says is ‘Not Reasonable’
One of the most notorious figures to emerge from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack has rejected a plea offer from the government, choosing instead to proceed to trial. Richard “Bigo” Barnett became one of the faces of the incursion at the Capitol when he was pictured sitting in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) with one boot-clad foot resting firmly on her desk.
Tenant Says Landlord Forced Them To Show Apartment, so They Point Out Flaws
"Every potential renter gets the grand tour of EVERY SINGLE THING the landlord has failed to fix," they wrote.
Poll: Voters skeptical of effectiveness of gun control laws
(The Center Square) – Americans are skeptical about gun control measures, according to a new poll. Rasmussen reports released new polling showing that the majority of Americans do not think criminals will obey federal gun control laws. The poll comes on the heels of a mass shooting in Brooklyn and President Joe Biden’s speech on gun control earlier this week. “In the wake of Tuesday’s mass shooting on a Brooklyn...
CA: STATE'S REPARATIONS PANEL MEETS
After an emotional first day of a two-day meeting, California's Reparations Task Force gets ready to meet again Thursday.
