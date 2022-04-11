ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless man in Grant Hill assault dies

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego, CA–A homeless man beaten with a piece of lumber by another homeless man on April 5 has died, San Diego police said. The victim, identified as 32-year-old Zechariah Turner, was homeless at the time of the assault. A piece of lumber that potentially matches the description of the weapon...

