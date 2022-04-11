Forecast: Hot, breezy and dry Tuesday

We started the week warm and dry, with Fort Myers hitting 87° and Naples climbing to 86° Monday afternoon. The breeze kept it comfortable but it also continues to keep the fire danger high.

We’re under the influence of a strong ridge of High Pressure in the western Atlantic Ocean. This ridge will slowly move deeper into the Atlantic. When that happens, we’ll see an increase in humidity. That will start to happen Wednesday.

For Tuesday, there won’t be much change in the weather from Monday. The only slight difference will be that we start a little milder, so we will end up a little milder, close to 90° across the region. The beaches will cool into the low 80s with the afternoon seabreeze.