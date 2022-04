WARREN COUNTY, Ohio WXIX) - An EF-0 tornado touched down in Warren County on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Wilmington confirmed on Thursday. This video sent to FOX19 NOW from Jenifer Haines in Clarksville was a key piece of evidence that prompted NWS meteorologists to confirm damage in the area was the result of a tornado.

WARREN COUNTY, OH ・ 22 DAYS AGO