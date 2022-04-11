Fire Forces Lincoln County Residents to Evacuate

Texas recently issued a State of Emergency order in eleven counties as the wildfire continues to grow and nearly 500 people evacuated. On Friday, Governor Greg Abbott issued the order in eleven counties. And sadly, the fire already consumed over 50,000 acres of land and destroyed at least fifty homes in Eastland, Brown, and Comanche counties. However, he concluded that as they continue surveilling the damages, they’ll likely find more demolished homes. This happened after a massive wildfire burned upwards of thousands of acres since Thursday. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, firefighters responded to at least ten wildfires that burned 52,708 acres on Thursday.

