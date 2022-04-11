ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Republican's Send Message To Chuck Schumer - No Title 42? No Covid Money

By B.D. Hobbs
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 4 days ago

If the crisis at the southern border could be described as a raging fire, the Biden administration is breaking out some high priced gasoline to pour on it.

With thousands of illegal immigrants already entering the U.S. each and every day, Biden, who is backing the progressive Democrats socialist agenda, wants to allow even more to come in, by cancelling the Title 42 health protocol.

The Title 42 law which allowed some illegal immigrants to be turned away at the border if they tested positive for Covid-19, is set to officially end next month.

So here is the Dems dilemma, and yet another shining example of their hypocrisy.

At the border, the Democrats are saying with the halting of Title 42, that Covid is no longer an issue. But in Washington, the Democrats are seeking to pass another massive spending bill, because of Covid. Huh?

"Ultimately it shows the hypocrisy of Joe Biden and his administration" said Tommy Pigott with the RNC, "That he's trying to pass this Covid money, while they're also trying to lift restrictions that have to do with Covid at the border, which every single expert will say will lead to a crisis that's even worse then last year, and last year was already the worst crisis at the border."

But that is what is happening, and you won't hear a peep about it from the mainstream media.

"The real hypocrisy of this administration is that can't even keep their talking points straight" Pigott told KTRH, "Jen Psaki says that Title 42 is not an immigration measure, it's public health so they can't comment on it, and then in the next breath when they talk about addressing Covid and public health, they say Title 42 can't be a part of it because it's an immigration measure and not a public health measure."

Either way, it's a bad look, and a bad start to another bad year for Biden and the Democrats, who are now on break with nothing to show for it.

Senate Republicans have made it clear, if you want more Covid money? Then keep Title 42 going at the border.

"Congress is in recess, and even though they are controlled by the Democrat party, Congress hasn't been able to pass a lot of things that they've wanted, and a lot of the things that the Biden administration has pushed" said Jordan Davidson with the Federalist, "This is just another failure, and Republicans are certainly doing the right thing."

Negotiations will resume after Congress returns from their recess.

Rolling Stone

FBI Documents Expose Bureau‘s Big Jan. 6 ‘Lie‘

Click here to read the full article. In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection, the FBI told Congress and the American people that the agency had failed to prevent or fully prepare for the worst attack on the U.S. Capitol in more than 200 years in part because it lacked the authority and capabilities to more aggressively monitor social media, where much of the planning for the insurrection took place. As FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress last summer, the FBI had circulated intelligence materials and other resources before Jan. 6, but the agency had limits in what it could...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

"Dehumanizing and cynical": Abbott's migrant bus stunt may have been "coordinated" with Fox News

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Appalled human rights defenders condemned Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday after the first bus of migrants he sent from the U.S.-Mexico border to the nation's capital arrived outside an office building that houses Fox News, which quickly provided glowing coverage of the far-right official's latest effort to demonize immigrants.
TEXAS STATE
