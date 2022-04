An incident involving a 13-year-old child that died from a shooting in Opelika on Monday was an accident, Opelika police said Tuesday. The incident took place in the 300 block of Wittel Avenue just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, with police called to the scene at about 4:14 p.m. in response to the child, who was suffering from a single gunshot wound.

