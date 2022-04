The Hyatt Regency Conroe and Convention Center, located on I-45 just south of Loop 336, is set to open in May 2023 after breaking ground in October, according to Conroe Assistant City Administrator Steve Williams. The hotel and convention center will feature 250 rooms, meeting spaces, a ballroom, a pool and a three-story parking garage. The project is 13% complete as of Feb. 23 with the foundation for the hotel and parking lot being poured by mid-March.

CONROE, TX ・ 27 DAYS AGO