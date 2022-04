They say time heals. How much time? Does 24 months sound about right?. That’s how long it’s been since the public health emergency was declared in the U.S. in 2020, and the world as we knew it changed. Now it wants to change back, at least to reclaim the best parts of pre-pandemic living, and 2022 looks like the real deal after a series of false starts.

DENNIS, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO