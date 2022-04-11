ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Blog: Sunny today; turning wet Tuesday AM

MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cOj31_0f5UY8KZ00

Our incoming week of weather will feature many ups and downs when it comes to disturbances passes through. The only consistency we’ll find with the forecast will come via temperatures. Daytime highs will remain well above average for much of the week. However, this morning we are beginning the day below average with readings near the freezing mark. Make sure to dress for the cold this morning, but be sure you have a wardrobe change in mind for the afternoon as sunshine returns in full along with milder temperatures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e3FHA_0f5UY8KZ00

The afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies, highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, and north to south winds of 5-10 mph. It will be a dry afternoon of weather, as well, so make it a point to get outside and soak up as much sunshine as you can. Clouds will begin to increase by the evening commute home from school/work all ahead of our weather-maker for Tuesday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jDwyo_0f5UY8KZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14tB3M_0f5UY8KZ00

Overnight into Tuesday morning, isolated sprinkles/showers will begin to break out. The better chance for heavier and steadier rainfall will arrive in time for the Tuesday morning commute. It will result in ponding/puddling and low visibility from time to time. The windshield wipers and low beams will need to be on during the first half of tomorrow. Rainfall totals will average 0.25″ to as much as 0.50″.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HQgYZ_0f5UY8KZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NAW6n_0f5UY8KZ00

Our Tuesday system is a fast mover with rainfall only lasting through the late morning. Clearing skies, sunshine, and mild temperatures are forecast for the second half of the day. Highs will manage the upper 50s to low 60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pwO0F_0f5UY8KZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LFmhb_0f5UY8KZ00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Weekend weather brings windy and wet changes to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy weekend, Utah! We start things off with some mild conditions, but today is a day of transition ahead of our next system.  We start to see increasing clouds early on, and we will notice our southerly winds picking up. These winds will be noticeable on the western side of the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog
WESH

Sunny, comfortable Tuesday before severe threat moves in

Today will be a great day to get outside. However, we are expecting storms and rain on Wednesday and Thursday. A low end severe weather threat is likely tomorrow afternoon & early evening. A 1/5 severe weather threat is in place. Strong winds will be the primary concern. Tornado & hail threat are low.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Warm & Sunny Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a very foggy start, the sun is out in full force on this last Friday of winter. There will be nothing winter-like about our temperatures though. We’ll climb into the low to mid 70s.  To put that in perspective, our normal high for this time of year is 55°. Clouds will move in this evening ahead of spotty showers which could pop up starting around midnight. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid to upper 50s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible for the first half of the weekend. There is a chance for an isolated severe storm, but the threat is looking much more likely well to the north and south. Damaging winds are the main, but we will likely miss out on most of the activity.  Any wet weather clears out in time for Sunday which is the start of spring. The new season officially arrives at 11:33 in the morning. We’ll have sunshine and highs in the low 60s.  It will be a blustery though, with gusts near 25 mph.
MARYLAND STATE
KITV.com

Aloha Friday Weather: Sunny and breezy

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Sunny and breezy Aloha Friday. Windward and mauka sections will see scattered morning, isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 86. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tonight, Partly cloudy and locally breezy with scattered windward and mauka showers. Isolated leeward showers. Lows 66 to 71....
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WBOC

Sunny on Tuesday, but Rain is Coming

Forecast updated on Monday, March 21, 2022, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low 44°. Wind: SW/W 3-11 mph. Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder. High 68°. Beaches 50. Wind: E 0-5 mph. Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds and cool. Low 47°....
ENVIRONMENT
SFist

Sunday Links: Here's Your Reminder to Grab an Umbrella for Today's Wet Weather

The wettest weather yet this year is expected to start coming down this afternoon. A storm from the Pacific Northwest will travel south into California this morning — and bring with it much-needed rain to the Bay Area until at least Monday afternoon; rainfall totals of at least 0.25” in most of the region are expected, while areas like downtown San Francisco could see more than 0.5” of rain. [SFGate]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KSN.com

Wet and wintry weather with next cooldown

We will lose a lot of the warmth that wrapped up the weekend as our next front slowly swings in. As winds switch out of the north this will knock highs down below average into the 40s and 50s. Many of us are starting the day dry but you will...
WICHITA, KS
WOKV

Buresh Blog: Spring!... Wet March... Last Freeze of Season

Jacksonville, FL — (Astronomical) spring is here! The sun’s rays are just about perpendicular to the equator which coincides with roughly 12 hours of daylight/12 hours of night. Remember the seasons occur because of the tilt of the earth. When the earth is tilted away from the sun = winter... toward the sun = summer:
JACKSONVILLE, FL
MyChamplainValley.com

‘No Diet Dietitian’: Spring cleaning your body

Registered dietitian Val “The No Diet Dietitian” is back with some tips and advice to feel your best in your body — in a healthy and sustainable way. Detox cleanses and juices may seem nice on paper, but as Val explains, there are smaller and more effective ways to help your body be your best. […]
FITNESS
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy