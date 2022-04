I don't know about you, but I never really outgrew (most of) the music I listened to in high school. That means that I still, without an ounce of irony or shame, have moods during which I exclusively blast Nirvana, Hole, the Stone Temple Pilots, Hüsker Dü, and so many of the other grunge bands that took over the alternative rock scene during the '80s and '90s. And while grunge no longer dominates the charts, its sound and the laid-back, irreverent fashion that it ushered in remain timeless.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 28 DAYS AGO