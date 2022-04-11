ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clatsop County, OR

Special Weather Statement issued for North Oregon Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-11 01:35:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North Oregon...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:38:00 Expires: 2022-04-18 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...North, east and southeast-facing beaches of Puerto Rico. All beaches in the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...Through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:38:00 Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Aguada and Rincon. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
County
Clatsop County, OR
County
Tillamook County, OR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Calhoun Islands and Aransas Islands Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Moderate to strong, north to south longshore current expected. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Friday through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 16:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Tchefuncte River...including Folsom, U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington. * WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Tchefuncte River camp grounds will be under a few inches of water. The Goodbee community is threatened with flooding. Water will invade Camp Tchefuncte`s parking lot. Vehicles must be removed to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 22.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday was 22.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Sunday morning and continue falling to 14.6 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.1 feet on 01/02/2007. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Coast#Special Weather Statement
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lowndes, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 08:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-20 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Lowndes; Monroe The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Water is covering a portion of Air Base Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.6 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage this evening to 14.8 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall through early next week, but additional rises will be possible. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Tangipahoa The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Tangipahoa River Near Robert affecting Tangipahoa Parish. For the Tangipahoa River...including Osyka, Kentwood, Amite, Robert...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tangipahoa River Near Robert. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Minor flooding near the river with beach areas under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday was 15.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.6 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.6 feet on 03/31/1944. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clarke; Washington The National Weather Service in Mobile AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following river in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Leroy affecting Clarke and Washington Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Leroy. * WHEN...From Monday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, flooding of low lying farm and pasturelands begins. Cattle in low lying areas should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday morning and continue rising to 25.5 feet Wednesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Spokane Area, Washington Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 07:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-15 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Spokane Area; Washington Palouse WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING Bands of light snow showers will continue through this morning, but additional snow accumulations will be minor. Roads will be icy in spots through the morning as road temperatures slowly warm up. Road temperatures are expected to warm above freezing by the late morning and afternoon.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Alston affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. .River levels continue to slowly recede. For the Sturgeon River...including Alston...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Alston. * WHEN...From this morning to late this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 7.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 7.0 feet Friday night. - Action stage is 7.5 feet. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Muhlenberg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Muhlenberg The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky Green River at Paradise. .Recent rainfall continues to cause the Green River at Paradise to rise, with a forecast crest at 395.4 feet later today. The river is forecast to drop below flood stage early next week. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Green River at Paradise. * WHEN...Until late Monday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 385.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 385.4 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 380.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
KLEBERG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 08:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area; Idaho Palouse WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING Bands of light snow showers will continue through this morning, but additional snow accumulations will be minor. Roads will be icy in spots through the morning as road temperatures slowly warm up. Road temperatures are expected to warm above freezing by the late morning and afternoon.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Jay, Wells by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Jay; Wells WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM EDT Thursday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.2 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Delaware, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Delaware; Randolph WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Delaware and Randolph Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Oconto, Shawano by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Oconto; Shawano A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN OCONTO AND EASTERN SHAWANO COUNTIES At 912 AM CDT, a dangerous snow squall was located near Gillett, or 13 miles east of Shawano, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous travel. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 41 between mile markers 180 and 206. Wisconsin Highway 29 between mile markers 239 and 247. Locations impacted include Shawano, Oconto, Pulaski, Gillett, Navarino Wildlife Area, Howard, Little Suamico, Chase, Oconto Falls and Abrams. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy