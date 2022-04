Gotta respect the classics. It’s no secret that Blackberry Smoke has become one of the premiere southern rock groups in America. The group dropped one of my favorite albums of 2021, You Hear Georgia, that I somehow find myself going back to at least once a week. With that being said, the group released another album to streaming today, but this time, they’re paying tribute to one of the most iconic rock groups to ever walk this planet… The Rolling Stones. […] The post Blackberry Smoke Release Rolling Stones Tribute Album, ‘Stoned,’ To Streaming Services first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 30 MINUTES AGO