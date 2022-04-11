ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Residents escape house fire

By Casey Wheeless
wvlt.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A family made it out safely after a fire started in the basement...

www.wvlt.tv

Comments / 0

Related
WTVC

Update: Man, teen sitting in vehicle shot in Volkswagen plant's parking lot late Monday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Volkswagen Chattanooga released a statement Tuesday regarding a man and teenager who were shot outside of the plant. "The incident that occurred outside our factory last night was tragic, and we are working closely with the Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) in their ongoing investigation. The safety and well-being of our employees is of utmost priority; therefore, we have increased our security measures and provided counseling services to our team members. As communicated by the CPD earlier today, investigators have determined 'at this time, there is no evidence to suggest that there is a continuing threat to Volkswagen employees or to the public at large.'"
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WGAL

Residence damaged by fire in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A residential home faced damages from another fire in Adams County. Emergency responders were dispatched right after noon on Sunday to the 100 block of Poplar Springs Road in Franklin Township. According to dispatchers, residents of the home made it out, along with a dog,...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Knox County, TN
Accidents
County
Knox County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knox County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident#Rural Metro Fire
WREG

One dead, child hurt after crash at Park and Airways

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police responded to a crash at Park and Airways Wednesday afternoon. Police say one vehicle struck a pole. The crash happened before 1 p.m. An adult was pronounced deceased and a child was transported to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition. So far, police have not said what caused the crash. An MPD […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WTVF

'We are heartbroken at the news': Body of missing Kentucky coal miner found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDEF

Woman killed in Saturday night crash on Hixson Pike

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police release details on a fatal traffic crash on Hixson Pike on Saturday night. It happened in the 6600 block of Hixson Pike around 7 PM. Traffic investigators say a vehicle pulling out from East Boy Scout Road pulled into the path of another vehicle heading south on Hixson Pike.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WEHT/WTVW

Escaped inmate in Western Kentucky still on the run

BENTON, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen this man? Kentucky State Police are still looking for an inmate of the Marshall County Jail after he escaped Tuesday. Gregory S. Sullivan was last seen at the Marshall County Detention Center around 11 p.m. on March 15. Police describe him as a 38-year-old white man, around 5′ […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy