Pickup overturns in crash during storms
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – About 12:30 a.m. reports of a pickup overturned near the former Joplin Auto Auction on West 7th.
Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Carl Junction Fire District respond.
This is just as 3 inches of rain was confirmed at the Joplin Regional Airport.
Updated information shows that most severe weather has moved out of the area towards Springfield and Lake of the Ozarks.
- Flash Flood Warning was issued for the region to last to 6:30 a.m.
- Severe T-Storm Watch until 4 a.m.
Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies confirm on scene to us this is a single vehicle, non-injury crash.
