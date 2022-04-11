ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, MO

Pickup overturns in crash during storms

By Shannon Becker
 4 days ago
Image captured during lightning strike.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – About 12:30 a.m. reports of a pickup overturned near the former Joplin Auto Auction on West 7th.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Carl Junction Fire District respond.

This is just as 3 inches of rain was confirmed at the Joplin Regional Airport.

Updated information shows that most severe weather has moved out of the area towards Springfield and Lake of the Ozarks.

  • Flash Flood Warning was issued for the region to last to 6:30 a.m.
  • Severe T-Storm Watch until 4 a.m.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies confirm on scene to us this is a single vehicle, non-injury crash.

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two Missouri men die in Ozark County boat crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two Missouri men died in a boat crash in Ozark County on Friday morning. The crash report states 32-year-old Michael Dunlap, 38-year-old Shannon Newton and 60-year-old Robert Smith were boating along the North Fork of the White River, one mile west of Tecumseh, when the The post Two Missouri men die in Ozark County boat crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KSN News

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Loosened lug nuts causing issues in multiple Kansas communities

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Great Bend and Ellis, Kan. are warning drivers about an alarming trend after receiving multiple reports of loosened lug nuts on vehicles. Sean Stoskopf with Cornerstone Automotive in Great Bend says his auto shop has found six vehicles with loosened lug nuts loosened in the last 30 days. In Ellis, two reports were made just this week.
GREAT BEND, KS
KTUL

Young Tulsa woman dead after crash along Highway 75

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A young woman was killed after a crash in north Tulsa early Wednesday morning. It happened around 12:30 a.m. near Highway 75 and Apache. Other drivers came upon the crash and notified police. The witnesses said they checked on the driver but found her unresponsive with severe head trauma.
TULSA, OK
Hutch Post

Two area airports put on alert Wednesday evening

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Both the Pratt and Hutchinson airports were put on alert for a brief period Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. due to a plane that was having mechanical issues and low on fuel. According to a social media report from the Pratt Fire Department, their department was...
HUTCHINSON, KS
