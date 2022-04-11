Pickup overturns in crash during storms

Image captured during lightning strike.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – About 12:30 a.m. reports of a pickup overturned near the former Joplin Auto Auction on West 7th.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Carl Junction Fire District respond.

This is just as 3 inches of rain was confirmed at the Joplin Regional Airport.

Updated information shows that most severe weather has moved out of the area towards Springfield and Lake of the Ozarks.

Flash Flood Warning was issued for the region to last to 6:30 a.m.

Severe T-Storm Watch until 4 a.m.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies confirm on scene to us this is a single vehicle, non-injury crash.

