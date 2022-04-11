ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekday Planner: 28 fun things to do in Charlotte this week, including Opening Knight at the ballpark

By Symphony Webber
 4 days ago
MONDAY, APRIL 11

Charlotte SHOUT!

Uptown | April 1-17 | Free | Details

Why you should go: This interactive, multi-week art festival has attractions such as a miniature golf course, glowing see-saws and colorful Easter eggs.

Dine SHOUT!

Participating restaurants | April 1-16 | Price varies | Details

Why you should go: Several restaurants in South End and Uptown with offer a three-course tasting menu for $40 or less over the course of the Charlotte SHOUT festival.

Brushes & Brews

Brewers at 4001 Yancey | 7pm | $39 | Details

Why you should go: Wine & Design painting studio is visiting the taproom for the first Brush & Brews event. Guests will be guided in painting a “Starry Night Over Charlotte.” All painting supplies will be provided and your ticket includes and free drink.

John Mayer Sob Rock Tour

Spectrum Center | 7:30pm | $44.50 | Details

Why you should go: The talented singer, songwriter and guitarist John Mayer is touring for his eighth studio album, “Sob Rock” and bringing along the talents of YEBBA and Alexander 23.

TUESDAY, APRIL 12

Mad Miles Run Club

100 W. Worthington Ave. | Tuesdays; 6:30pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Meet at the corner of All Birds South End to join the squad for a fun run along the light rail. Choose between the 2-mile and 4-mile route.

RunBots Tuesday Run Club

Wooden Robot Brewery (South End) | Tuesdays; 6:30-8:30pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Join the RunBots for a social run around South End. Route distances are 1, 3 and 5 miles.

Opening Knight & Fireworks

Truist Field | 6:35pm | $12-$57 | Details

Why you should go: The Knights are taking on the Memphis Redbirds in the home opener. Stay around after the game for fireworks.

Open Air: Artist Talk with Sherrill Roland

Virtual | 7-8pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Join The Gantt Center virtually for a discussion with artist Sherrill Roland about his creative process behind “The Jumpsuit Project.”

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13

North End Farmers’ Market

Camp North End | Wednesdays; 4-8pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Shop for fresh fruits and veggies and support local vendors.

“A Taste of the South” Pairing Dinner

Leroy Fox Cotswold | 6:30pm | $55-$65 | Details

Why you should go: This multi-course dining experience will have fried chicken and southern fixin’s with a gourmet twist, paired with mini crafted cocktails.

Sycamore Run Club

Sycamore Brewing | Wednesdays; 6:30pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Join the group for a 3-, 4-, 5- or 6-mile run (depending on your skill) and a free beer following the jaunt.

Yoga

Free Will Craft + Vine | 6:30-7:30pm | $15 | Details

Why you should go: This unique yoga flow will be streamed through noise-isolating DropSound headphones to help you tune out distractions and tune into your breath.

How to Buy a House

Online with SkillPop | 7-8:30pm | $16 | Details

Why you should go: Buying a home doesn’t have to be intimidating. Join realtor Kim Parati virtually as she walks you through the home buying process and shares her tips for creating a strategy.

Banff Mountain Film Festival

Knight Theater | 7:30pm | $15 | Details

Why you should go: This traveling film festival showcases a selection of award-winning films and crowd favorites from the hundreds of films entered into the annual festival.

THURSDAY, APRIL 14

Queen Charlotte Fair

Route 29 Pavilion at Charlotte Motor Speedway | 4pm; April 14-24 | $6-$12 | Details

Why you should go: Make your way to the fair to enjoy tasty foods, exciting rides and fun games.

Micro-Farmer’s Market

Sycamore Brewing | Thursdays: 4pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Head to Sycamore to shop local produce from Terra Flora Market Garden.

Travel Like a Pro

Online with SkillPop | 5:30-7pm | $19 | Details

Why you should go: As domestic and international travel begins to pick up again, join travel blogger Leona Marlene to learn how to find the best flight deals and make traveling affordable.

Power Afterhours

Ballantyne’s Backyard (11611 N Community House Rd.) | 6-7pm | $15 | Details

Why you should go: Enjoy an outdoor fitness class led by local instructors. Bring a mat and some water.

Triple C Beer Runners Club

Triple C Brewing Company | Thursdays; 6:30pm | Details

Why you should go: Hit the Rail Trail with Triple C’s run club. There are routes for first-timers and experienced athletes. Following the trek, you can treat yourself to 20% off food at Triple C and their on-site food truck, Izzy’s.

Mint 2 Move

Mint Museum Uptown | 7-11pm | $12 | Details

Why you should go: Wear your dancing shoes for a night of salsa, cha-cha, bachata, line dancing, and live musicians. This event will also have free dance lessons, a cash bar, complimentary party favors and live painting. Masks are required .

Postmodern Jukebox: The Grand Reopening Tour

Knight Theater | 7:30pm | $42.50-$120 | Details

Why you should go: The internet-famous music concept puts a doo-wop spin on pop hits by artists like Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and the Weeknd. One of my favorites is this film-noir rendition of Michael Jackson’s “ Smooth Criminal .”

FRIDAY, APRIL 15

Charlotte StrEATs Family Night

Gateway Village | 5-8:30pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: The first night of the StrEATs festival kicks off with an evening of family-friendly vendors, cooking demonstrations and kids’ activities.

’70s Decades Party

Brewers at 4001 Yancey | 6pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Groove into the weekend with ’70s music, movies, a costume contest and specialty cocktails.

Film Series: Free to Run

Whitewater Center | 6:40-10pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Catch screenings of films inspired by the outdoors. This week’s film is Free to Run , a documentary about how runners in the 50s and 60s had to dispel misconceptions about the sport to redefine it.

Haunted History

Historic Rosedale | 7-8pm | $25 | Details

Why you should go: Spend the evening learning the haunted history of the Historic Rosedale as the staff and Charlotte Area Paranormal Society (CAPS) lead a tour around the property grounds.

Harlem Globetrotters

Bojangles Coliseum | 7pm | $29-$99 | Details

Why you should go: Catch jaw-dropping trick shots and dunks by the global basketball icons.

Improv Show

The VAPA Center | 8pm | $15 | Details

Why you should go: Prepare to laugh your socks off with comedy ensemble Betty Riot (this is an R-rated show).

Grits & Biscuits

The Filmore | 9pm | $22 | Details

Why you should go: This traveling festival celebrates all things “dirty south” through music, dancing and socializing.

Check out more upcoming events on our Event Board . Hosting an event? Reach more Charlotteans through an Event Listing , which includes placement on our Event Board and in our weekday newsletter. Have a scoop about a cool event? Email symphony.webber@axios.com .

Axios Charlotte thanks our partners for supporting our content. Sponsorship does not influence editorial content.

The post Weekday Planner: 28 fun things to do in Charlotte this week, including Opening Knight at the ballpark appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

