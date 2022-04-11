ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunflour Baking Company to open a new location near NoDa

By Laura Barrero
 4 days ago
Sunflour Baking Company will soon open its fifth location, this one in Optimist Park, on the ground floor of the new Camden NoDa apartments .

It’ll be on the corner of N. Davidson and Jordan Pl.

Why it matters: Sunflour is a Charlotte staple, but it hasn’t launched a new spot since its Ballantyne and Harrisburg stores opened in 2017.

  • “We’ve been waiting for the right spot in NoDa and I think we found it,” owner Jack Parrish told me.

Details: It will have the same menu as other Sunflour locations, but Parrish says they’re open to suggestions.

  • “We’re also considering serving alcohol, like mimosas and sangria for breakfast,” he said.
  • He says they may also stay open later than the other shops.

What’s next: The Camden NoDa apartments, a new 387-unit multifamily and retail development project, are still under construction.

  • It will be a while until the restaurant opens, but Parrish says he’s aiming to open by the end of the year.
Camden NoDa apartments. Rendering courtesy of Ascent real estate partners.

Axios Charlotte

9 of the tastiest things the Axios team ate in March

From pork belly tacos to tres leches pancakes, our team of editors knows how to find the goods (I’ll take one of everything). Here are 9 of the best dishes we ate this month, listed in no particular order. (1) Stuffed French toast with strawberries and the shakshuka from 300 East I ate at 300 […] The post 9 of the tastiest things the Axios team ate in March appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

