Sunflour Baking Company to open a new location near NoDa
Sunflour Baking Company will soon open its fifth location, this one in Optimist Park, on the ground floor of the new Camden NoDa apartments .
It’ll be on the corner of N. Davidson and Jordan Pl.
Why it matters: Sunflour is a Charlotte staple, but it hasn’t launched a new spot since its Ballantyne and Harrisburg stores opened in 2017.
- “We’ve been waiting for the right spot in NoDa and I think we found it,” owner Jack Parrish told me.
Details: It will have the same menu as other Sunflour locations, but Parrish says they’re open to suggestions.
- “We’re also considering serving alcohol, like mimosas and sangria for breakfast,” he said.
- He says they may also stay open later than the other shops.
What’s next: The Camden NoDa apartments, a new 387-unit multifamily and retail development project, are still under construction.
- It will be a while until the restaurant opens, but Parrish says he’s aiming to open by the end of the year.
