Sunflour Baking Company to open a new location near NoDa

Sunflour Baking Company will soon open its fifth location, this one in Optimist Park, on the ground floor of the new Camden NoDa apartments .

It’ll be on the corner of N. Davidson and Jordan Pl.

Why it matters: Sunflour is a Charlotte staple, but it hasn’t launched a new spot since its Ballantyne and Harrisburg stores opened in 2017.

“We’ve been waiting for the right spot in NoDa and I think we found it,” owner Jack Parrish told me.

Details: It will have the same menu as other Sunflour locations, but Parrish says they’re open to suggestions.

“We’re also considering serving alcohol, like mimosas and sangria for breakfast,” he said.

He says they may also stay open later than the other shops.

What’s next: The Camden NoDa apartments, a new 387-unit multifamily and retail development project, are still under construction.

It will be a while until the restaurant opens, but Parrish says he’s aiming to open by the end of the year.

