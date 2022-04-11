ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool draw ‘a step in the right direction’ for Man City, Kyle Walker insists

By Andy Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Kyle Walker felt Manchester City had moved a small step closer to retaining their Premier League title after Sunday’s pulsating 2-2 draw with Liverpool .

The champions failed to land a telling blow on their rivals as the Reds twice came from behind in a thrilling clash between the competition’s top two sides at the Etihad Stadium.

Yet in avoiding defeat City at least maintained their slender one-point advantage at the top of the table and, with seven games remaining, their destiny remains in their hands.

Right-back Walker said: “Of course we want to win every game, especially when people come to our own patch, but it’s very important not to lose the game.

“We can’t lose a game (like this) and then be trailing them because good teams like them don’t drop too many points. You take a point, you move on and they’ve still got to catch us. I feel that it’s a step in the right direction.

“It’s in our hands, we’re still top of the Premier League. That’s an important message we need to hold onto and take into the next couple of games, which are very important.”

The much-hyped contest lived up to its billing as Kevin De Bruyne and Diogo Jota traded goals inside the opening 13 minutes.

Gabriel Jesus restored City’s lead before the break but Sadio Mane levelled again just 47 seconds into the second half.

Both sides had chances to win it but City had the best of them. Raheem Sterling had a strike ruled out after a very tight offside decision by VAR before Riyad Mahrez hit the post late on and chipped over from another gilt-edged opportunity in injury time.

“I think the manager got the tactics and the game plan spot on but it’s one of those games,” said Walker. “The hardest job in football is putting the ball in the back of the net. Sometimes it comes off and sometimes it doesn’t.

“Now we just have to make sure that come the season we’re still top of the league and we’re lifting that Premier League title that we all want.”

City are not in league action again until they host Brighton on April 20.

Before that they travel to Spain for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday and then face Liverpool again, in the FA Cup semi-finals, next Saturday.

“These are the games that you want to be involved in,” said Walker. “It’s exciting.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester United fans can protest as long as they back the team, says Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick insisted that fans are entitled to voice their opinions ahead of an expected protest against the club’s ownership before Saturday’s Premier League match against Norwich.The 1958 Group has announced plans for supporters to meet at the Tollgate in Stretford on Saturday morning before marching to Old Trafford. They plan to remain outside the stadium until the 17th minute of the match, marking one minute for each year of the the Glazer family’s ownership.There was a heavy security presence around United’s Carrington training ground on Friday after around 30 fans congregated with an anti-Glazer banner...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fantasy Premier League tips gameweek 33: Bruno Fernandes, Kasper Schmeichel, Matt Targett and more

Bruno FernandesPart of our picks for the third week running, Fernandes has only returned with one assist in his last two outings and Manchester United are playing horribly. Why are we keeping the faith? Well, Ralf Rangnick’s side have a double against Norwich at home and Liverpool away.Clearly, one of those fixtures is better on paper than the other, but Fernandes has potential of starting and returning in both. Cristiano Ronaldo’s minutes are more uncertain, making him a less appealing prospect to buy and to captain. After Chelsea’s Champions League elimination, there’s a chance of another United double next week...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Erik ten Hag to Manchester United carries risk for both club and manager

Erik ten Hag will be busy this weekend. Ajax are playing PSV Eindhoven in the KNVB Cup final on Sunday and hope to lift the first half of a league and cup double that would bring four and a half successful years under their current manager to a fitting end. After forging a reputation as one of Europe’s top coaches with two Eredivisie crowns, two cups and that run to the Champions League semi-finals, Ten Hag wants to leave Amsterdam on not merely good but triumphant terms. His focus will be on the final.Video analysis is a key component of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Burnley sack Sean Dyche as club struggles for Premier League survival

Burnley have sacked manager Sean Dyche after almost 10 years in charge, with the team four points adrift of Premier League safety and with only eight games to play. Dyche was the longest serving manager in the Premier League, having joined Burnley in October 2012, during which time he led the club to Premier League promotion twice and built a team that consistently over-performed, recording two top-half finishes and qualifying for Europe.But Burnley has struggled during the past two seasons, narrowly avoiding the drop at the end of 2020-21 before becoming entrenched in the bottom three in the current campaign....
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Kyle Walker
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Riyad Mahrez
The Independent

History shows Man City and Liverpool’s greater targets could result in an FA Cup classic

On the way back from taxing Champions League games, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola could have allowed themselves the time to relax, but that’s just not in their nature. The Manchester City manager was already on the laptop on the way home from Madrid. There was something to be figured out.If there has been any sense that Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final is a fixture they could have really done without – a game against exactly the wrong opponents at the wrong time – it was quickly pushed back. The brief build-up has instead inspired an enthusiasm in both managers. It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Who are the bidders hoping to buy Chelsea?

The Ricketts family and partners have withdrawn their bid to buy Chelsea, leaving three consortia battling for the Blues.Here, the PA news agency looks at the remaining contenders to take the Stamford Bridge helm.Sir Martin BroughtonThe former Liverpool and British Airways chairman has compiled his own consortium bid, drawing in Lord Sebastian Coe.US businessmen Josh Harris and David Blitzer are expected to be included in the funding, which would require the duo to divest their shareholding in Crystal Palace.The 74-year-old Broughton joined British American Tobacco in 1971, rising to prominence as chairman and chief executive in 1998. The lifelong Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ukrainian refugee, 12, scores winning goal for Shakhtar Donetsk during global peace tour

A 12-year-old Ukrainian refugee came off the bench to score the winning goal for Shakhtar Donetsk in a charity match on Thursday.The famous football club are currently travelling Europe on their “Global Tour for Peace”, playing teams including Olympiakos, Fenerbahce and Hajduk Split.With the score against Polish club Lechia Gdansk level at 2-2 in the 94th minute, Shakhtar subbed on youngster Dmytro Keda - who comes from the besieged city of Mariupol.In heartwarming scenes, he dribbled into the box before putting the ball in the net, winning the match 3-2.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More David Moyes hails West Ham players after historic Europa League win vs LyonMan City ‘forgot to play’ against Atletico in ill-tempered showdown, Guardiola saysFootage emerges of tunnel brawl between Roma and Bodo/Glimt coaching staff
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Kal Naismith penalty earns 10-man Luton win over play-off rivals Nottingham Forest

Kal Naismith’s first half penalty proved enough to earn Luton a 1-0 win over Championship play-off rivals Nottingham Forest at Kenilworth Road.Luton had to hang on with 10 men for the final 15 minutes after Sonny Bradley was sent off for a trip on substitute Sam Surridge.Luton started strongly, Bradley’s raking ball out of defence was miscontrolled by Djed Spence and Fred Onyedinma was denied by the body of keeper Brice Samba.Forest went close on 13 minutes. Keinan Davis made a powerful run and found Lewis Grabban, whose low strike drew an excellent stop from James Shea.Midway through the half,...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Man City#Reds#The Premier League
The Independent

Chelsea sale: Ricketts-led consortium withdraws bid to buy club

The Ricketts-led consortium has withdrawn its bid to buy Chelsea.The Chicago Cubs owners and their partners opted not to submit a final bid for the Blues, with the consortium members understood to be unable to agree the final composition of their offer.Cubs owners Tom and Laura Ricketts had partnered with US billionaires Ken Griffin and Dan Gilbert on a cash-only bid to buy the Blues.Final bids were due to be submitted to New York merchant bank the Raine Group on Thursday, but the Ricketts-led group has now withdrawn its candidacy.“The Ricketts-Griffin-Gilbert group has decided, after careful consideration, not to submit...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Who is on the shortlist to buy Chelsea? Takeover latest as potential new owners narrowed down

The race to buy Chelsea is down to three candidates after the consortium led by the Ricketts family withdrew their takeover bid, citing “certain issues” and “unusual dynamics” around the sales process.Raine Group, the US merchant bank, finalised their shortlist of preferred bidders for the club last month but the Chicago Cubs owners and their partners in the consortium opted not to submit a final bid, confirming that they had withdrawn from the race on Friday. Roman Abramovich announced that Chelsea was being put up for sale on 2 March amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The oligarch billionaire was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Joe Root steps down as England Test captain after struggles on tour

Joe Root has stepped down as England Test captain following the team’s recent struggles in the Ashes and on tour in the Caribbean, saying the role was “taking a toll away from the game”. Root took over from Alastair Cook in 2017 and his 27 Test wins as captain is an England record, ahead of Michael Vaughan (26), Andrew Strauss and Cook (both 24). Those victories contributed to impressive series wins in India, South Africa and Sri Lanka under Root’s leadership. But he could not lead England to Ashes victory in three attempts, with two 4-0 drubbings in Australia either...
SPORTS
The Independent

Joe Root endured a lot of unfair criticism as England captain, Darren Gough says

Darren Gough believes Joe Root’s resignation as England captain has come after a lot of unjust criticism.Root announced on Friday he would be stepping down after five years as skipper following a poor run of results.England have won just one of their last 17 Test matches and lost series in Australia and the West Indies over the winter.Yet while those statistics may be poor, former England paceman Gough feels it is unfair for people to blame results on a player who, on a personal level, has continued to perform exceptionally well.Root, 31, led England in 64 Tests and oversaw 27...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

603K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy