ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China March new bank loans jump to 3.13 trln yuan, beat forecast

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

BEIJING, April 11 (Reuters) - Chinese banks extended 3.13 trillion yuan ($492 billion) in new yuan loans in March, up sharply from February and exceeding analyst expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans would rise to 2.68 trillion yuan in March from 1.23 trillion yuan the previous month and against 2.73 trillion yuan a year earlier.

Broad M2 money supply grew 9.7% from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Monday, above estimates of 9.2% forecast in the Reuters poll. M2 grew 9.2% in February from a year ago.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 11.4% in March from a year earlier compared with 11.4% growth in February. Analysts had expected 11.4% growth.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Chinese#Central Bank Data
Reuters

China's yuan eases on weaker fixing, COVID disruption fears

SHANGHAI, March 21 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased slightly against the dollar on Monday, after a weaker-than-expected midpoint fixing and on worries rising domestic COVID-19 cases will hit consumption and supply chains. The currency's losses were partly mitigated as Chinese banks kept benchmark interest rate for corporate and household lending unchanged for a second straight month. Analysts, however, say the case for monetary stimulus is building amid mounting external risks to an already slowing economy. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.3677 per dollar, 252 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.3425, and 93 pips softer than Reuters' estimate of 6.3584. The sustained weakening bias in the daily midpoint setting seen in recent weeks suggested that the authorities were reluctant to see fast rises in the yuan, some currency traders said, adding they now expect the yuan could instead test its 200-day moving average of 6.4. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3589 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3655 at midday, 40 pips weaker than the previous late session close. Traders said investors were in a bearish mood as various cities and provinces across the country have been battling coronavirus outbreaks, which could disrupt an economy already facing headwinds from an uncertain global recovery and a property downturn. "We believe the cost of zero-COVID strategy will rise significantly as its benefits decline, which makes it much harder for Beijing to achieve its 'around 5.5%' GDP growth target for 2022," said Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura. Lu expects the PBOC to cut policy rates by a moderate 10 basis points in April and cut banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by 50 bps over the next couple of months. China's financial hub of Shanghai reported on Monday a record daily surge in local COVID-19 infections as authorities scrambled to test residents and rein in the Omicron variant, while the Disney resort closed until further notice. At midday, the global dollar index rose to 98.285 from the previous close of 98.233, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.3771 per dollar. The yuan market at 0401 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3677 6.3425 -0.40% Spot yuan 6.3655 6.3615 -0.06% Divergence from -0.03% midpoint* Spot change YTD -0.16% Spot change since 2005 30.02% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 104.65 104.41 0.2 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 98.285 98.233 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3771 -0.18% * Offshore 6.4806 -1.74% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
GV Wire

Saudis Reportedly Eye Yuan-Based Sales Deal With China

The world’s top oil exporter and the world’s biggest oil importer could shake up the US dollar’s dominance in the global petroleum market. Saudi Arabia is in talks to sell oil to China and be paid in yuan instead of dollars, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
ECONOMY
Reuters

China to maintain yuan flexibility, prevent risks from external shocks

SHANGHAI, March 25 (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange regulator said on Friday it will continue to maintain the flexibility of the yuan exchange rate, and actively prevent and defuse risks from external shocks. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) also said that it will keep cross-border investment appropriate...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China cuts banks' reserve requirement ratio as economy slows

BEIJING, April 15 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Friday it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves for the first time this year, releasing about 530 billion yuan ($83.25 billion) in long-term liquidity to bolster slowing economic growth. The People’s Bank of...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China holds drills around Taiwan as U.S. lawmakers visit

TAIPEI/BEIJING, April 15 (Reuters) - China said it conducted military drills around Taiwan on Friday as a U.S. Congressional delegation visited the island in a show of support to a fellow democracy, with Beijing blaming the lawmakers for raising tensions with their "provocative" trip. China's military sent frigates, bombers and...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

UPDATE 1-China iron ore futures gain on demand recovery hopes

BEIJING, April 15 (Reuters) - Benchmark iron ore futures in China surged nearly 4% on Friday, erasing most of the week’s losses, as mills ramped up production on better demand hopes and resumption in transportation after lockdowns eased. Capacity utilisation rates of blast furnaces at 247 steel plants across...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

403K+
Followers
315K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy