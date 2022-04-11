ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

When can I get my Covid booster jab? Everything you need to know

By Joe Sommerlad
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wrm2T_0f5UTWin00

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 spread rapidly across the UK in December and January before the infection rate gradually fell away, emboldening Boris Johnson to drop the “ Plan B ” restrictions brought in to stop the spread before Christmas.

Speaking in the House of Commons in February, the prime minister said that guidance on mask-wearing in public places and presenting Covid passes to enter crowded venues would be scrapped as the New Year spike in infections waned without having resulted in the mass hospitalisations experts had feared.

Work from home guidance was also lifted, with people no longer encouraged to work remotely as had been the official guidance since 8 December 2021, as was the requirement to self-isolate, which was dropped a month ahead of schedule as the government sought to pivot to a “Living with Covid” strategy.

Nevertheless, as the recent surge in infections from the BA.2 Omicron sub-lineage reminded us, the pandemic is far from over and the variant remains a threat, so members of the public are still being urged to get their third (or fourth) vaccine jab to boost immunity as soon as they can.

NHS rules on boosters were relaxed in December so that all over-18s were offered a third jab, a decision supported by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, which also recommended cutting the period between second and third jabs from six months to three in a bid to beat the variant.

You can currently get a booster if you are over 18 – or over 16 with a health condition – and it has been at least three months (91 days) since you received your second dose of one of the approved Covid vaccines.

If you are eligible for a vaccine booster jab , you no longer have to wait for the NHS to contact you to make an appointment online.

If you are struggling to secure a booking due to high demand, you can also visit any walk-in vaccination centre to get your jab, with people being advised to use the NHS online walk-in finder to locate their nearest centre.

If you have had a positive Covid test, you are advised to wait four weeks (28 days) before booking your booster, starting from the date you had the test.

“NHS staff are making it as easy as possible for people to get their top-up vaccination,” said Dr Nikki Kanani, deputy lead for the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme.

“People can now go online, find their nearest site and go and get their booster without delay. The booster is not just nice to have, it is really important protection. So if you are eligible, please do check the site finder and go get your jab.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Get ready for FIFTH jabs this autumn: Sajid Javid says over-50s will 'probably' need another Covid booster later this year - as he insists No10 is NOT concerned by rising cases and hospital admissions because surge was inevitable

Fifth Covid jabs could be rolled out this autumn, the Health Secretary has suggested in the strongest hint yet that the vaccination programme will be expanded again. Grilled this morning about whether another booster campaign was in the works, Sajid Javid claimed it was 'possible... probably for those that are 50 and over'. But he added a 'final' decision was yet to be made.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boss criticised for telling employee to postpone their vacation: ‘Don’t let them do this to your life’

A boss has been criticised for asking an employee to postpone their vacation, as the company would be left short-staffed during the worker’s time off. In a recent Reddit post shared in the Subreddit “Antiwork,” u/Prestigious-Rumfield shared a screenshot of a message from their boss. The caption reads: “Just got this email, guess I can say bye bye to my vacation.”At the start of the email, the boss noted that there was “a bit of an issue with” the employee’s “time off”. The employer expressed how one of the company’s workers has a “surgery” planned and will not be...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

First Dates barman Merlin Griffiths thanks NHS after bowel cancer surgery

First Dates barman Merlin Griffiths has paid tribute to the NHS after getting a tumour on his bowel removed.The professional bartender, who features on Channel 4’s romance reality show, was diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer last September. Initially, he explained that he’d been experiencing stomach pain since June.Since then, he has been updating fans via social media on developments in his medical condition.On Friday (15 April), he shared a photo from his hospital bed after waking up from an operation to remove a tumour.“2am. Tubes outta everywhere. Aches and pains. But no tumour!” he wrote on Instagram. He...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Massive recall of chocolate products due to outbreak of monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium in 10 European countries

An outbreak of monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium in 10 European countries with 150 reported cases, predominantly affecting young children, has been linked to chocolate products produced by a large multinational company. Since the identification of the first cases in the United Kingdom (UK) in February 2022, one of the most extensive withdrawals of chocolate products in European commercial history has taken place. Given the approach of Easter, the widespread product distribution, and the vulnerability of the affected population, early and effective real-time sharing of microbiological and epidemiological information has been of critical importance in managing this serious food-borne incident.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

WHO monitoring hepatitis cases with warning of more reports in coming days

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is closely monitoring cases of hepatitis among young children which have seen six youngsters having to receive liver transplants.The WHO was told about 10 cases of severe acute hepatitis in youngsters in Scotland’s central belt on April 5, and three days later the organisation said it had been notified about 74 cases across the UK.The organisation warned that, given the increase in cases reported over the past month and a ramping up of search efforts, more cases were likely to be reported in the coming days.We are also calling on parents and guardians, to be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sturgeon questions Ross’ ability to ‘stand up’ to PM and government

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has questioned Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross’ willingness to stand up to the Prime Minister after his support for sending some asylum seekers to Rwanda.Home Secretary Priti Patel signed a deal with the African country on Thursday, claiming the asylum system is “collapsing under a combination of real humanitarian crises and evil people smugglers”.Speaking to the PA news agency on Friday, Mr Ross said the policy would help to deter people traffickers.If he can't even find it within himself to stand up and speak out against a policy as disgusting as this then I'm not sure...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Booster#Plan B#Jab#Uk#Omicron#The House Of Commons#Nhs
The Independent

Rwanda migrants - latest: Asylum seeker plan will save UK money, minister insists despite £30K cost per person

Boris Johnson's government's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda will save the UK money in the "long term", a minister has insisted after reports suggested it would cost an "eyewatering" £30,000 per person.Responding to criticism from fellow Tory MP Andrew Mitchell, who said it would be "cheaper to place asylum seekers in the Ritz", minister Tom Pursglove defended the proposals, which critics have branded "inhumane" and "unworkable".He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “As we move forward, we will continue to make contributions to Rwanda as they process the cases, in a manner that is similar to the...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

UK says Rwanda flights to start in weeks; critics slam plan

The British government said Friday that it plans to start putting asylum-seekers on one-way flights to Rwanda within weeks, as it defended a deal that has outraged refugee groups and humanitarian organizations.Britain and Rwanda announced Thursday that they had struck an agreement that will see some people arriving in the U.K. as stowaways on trucks or in small boats sent 4,000 miles (6,400 kilometers) to the East African country, where their asylum claims will be processed and, if successful, they will stay.The British government says the plan will discourage people from making dangerous attempts to cross the English Channel,...
WORLD
The Independent

Brain tumour treatment using DNA sequencing gives ‘hope’ for patients

Brain tumour patients are beginning to benefit from new personalised treatment using DNA sequencing, the NHS has said.Patients with glioblastoma, the most aggressive and fatal form of brain tumour, are being offered a more detailed diagnosis and tailored treatment plan based on genetic sequencing results turned around in 10 days.Patients at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge have been the first in the UK to experience the treatment.Professor Richard Mair, a consultant neurosurgeon at the hospital who is leading the programme, described the treatment as a “paradigm shift”.Speaking on BBC News, he said: “I think really what this gives us is hope...
CANCER
The Independent

The Independent

603K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy