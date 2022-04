Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson caused a bit of a frenzy when they pulled into a drive-thru for some grub. It's probably why then zipped in and out of the fast food joint. The 41-year-old reality TV star and 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian pulled into an In-N-Out drive-thru on Thursday in Los Angeles after leaving an office, and their attempt to keep things on the down low proved futile. Kim was behind the wheel while Pete sat passenger side and, at one point, paparazzi caught Kim leaning over for a kiss while they waited for their food. Those dreaded long lines!

