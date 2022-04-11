ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Windy & Warm Start to the Week

By Dave Baker
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FZHUl_0f5URl5E00

Low pressure deepening across the middle part of the country, and a deep upper trough across the west will once again keep winds elevated and wind advisories have been posted for Acadiana again Monday. Expect winds to run around 20-25mph with gusts near 30 for most of the day. Those southerly breezes will also bring in the humidity, so the comfort level will be dropping today as it gets more sticky.

KATC
Winds Will Be Gusty Monday Afternoon

The upper trough to our west will spin a couple of disturbances in our direction. One today will generally pass north of the region early this morning. Another could bring some rain chances into the late morning, early afternoon time period for Monday. Another disturbance will swing around Tuesday bringing a better chance for showers and storms by Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could be strong or severe. Wind, and heavy rain will be the biggest threat, while an isolated tornado threat is possible. Most of Acadiana is under a slight risk of severe weather according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC).

KATC
Severe Weather Risk Tuesday

On Wednesday, the severe weather outlook from the SPC puts northern Acadiana in the Enhanced Risk (Level 3), while the southern sections will remain in the Slight Risk Category (Level 2).

KATC
Severe Weather Risk Wednesday

A cold front will move through the region. Another round of strong to severe storms will be possible again. All severe weather modes will be possible with wind and flooding being the highest risk. Isolated tornadoes and hail will also be possible.

KATC
Severe Weather Threats for the Midweek

The front will stall over the Gulf for the latter part of the week. So no big cool down is expected, and clouds and a few showers will persist. Especially over the southern sections. Less rain is expected for the Easter Weekend.

KATC
Ten Day Forecast

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

A bright and windy start gives way to more rain Thursday

So far, March has seen warmer temps than usual — and less rain. In typical “in like a lion” fashion, March has ricocheted between sunshine, rain, wind, and fog. But after Saturday’s round of showers and thunderstorms, the week will take on more of a steady spring outlook in the Boston area.
BOSTON, MA
KEVN

Another Windy Day Today; Winds Continue through the End of the Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More windy weather is in the forecast through the end of the week as a strong north to northwest flow aloft continues over the northern plains. Temperatures will turn milder Wednesday and Thursday, but cooler again Friday following a cold front. The weekend will be...
RAPID CITY, SD
WRBL News 3

Beautiful Weekend, Warm Week Ahead!

A really nice weekend is on tap with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. It will be quite breezy today however, with winds gusting to 30 mph, so hold onto those hats. For the next several days, Sunday will be just a beautiful, but we may see a few high clouds swing […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Severe Weather#Tornado
WBTV

Scattered rain into Saturday morning, with a warm and windy Saturday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain showers and storms are possible overnight into early Saturday morning. Warm and windy conditions develop for Saturday, with highs in the upper 70s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant, with high temperatures around 70 degrees. Another good soaking rain, with possibly strong storms, are likely for Wednesday into Thursday of next week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
KSNB Local4

Very warm, dry and windy Sunday; prompting red flag warnings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Good Saturday evening to you. Today was an absolutely beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and gentle westerly winds. As we head into the evening and overnight, skies will remain mostly clear with lows dipping back into the 30s. Sunday, the first day of Spring, will be a warmer day, but it will also be a windy day. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s, but will come with south winds of 15 to 30 mph. Some gusts may get to 40 mph. We’ll start to see some increasing clouds ahead of the approaching storm system. There is a red flag warning posted for the entire viewing area that runs from Noon time tomorrow until 8pm due to the very warm temperatures, windy conditions and humidity levels dropping into the low teens. You’ll want to hold off on any burning you might have until after Sunday.
HASTINGS, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Idaho8.com

Temperatures for the week begin to warm up

Temperatures begin to warm up this week with 50's by mid-week, and mid-60's by the weekend. High pressure drifts over the Gem State and we'll see light breezes with clearing conditions. A few showers are also possible to the north. Salmon and Island Park may be more cloudy and see...
ENVIRONMENT
KATC News

Showers and storms take over the next few days

The work week is shaping up to be very unsettled with gloomy, rainy, and at times stormy weather expected for the next several days. Severe weather is possible both Tuesday and Wednesday with enough instability to cause some damaging winds and hail with in some of the thunderstorms.
LOUISIANA STATE
KATC News

KATC News

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy