Boston, MA

Sunny Start to the Week, More Showers on the Way

By David Bagley
NECN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ll see a cool and breezy start to the day, but no worries. With plenty of sunshine and high pressure in control, temps will recover nicely this morning through the afternoon. Though much of the day will be filled with sunshine, we’ll see a few clouds move in...

wdhn.com

Showers and storms to end the week

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Besides another light shower or two, most of the Wiregrass will be dry for the rest of the night. Lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. St. Patrick’s Day will be absolutely beautiful and feel fantastic! Mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle and potentially the upper 70s will be great for any outdoor celebrations you might have tomorrow afternoon or evening.
DOTHAN, AL
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Rain showers rolling in for mid-week

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Overnight, clouds increase and temperatures are not as chilly, in the lower 40s. Chance of a few showers Tuesday afternoon (30%) with wider coverage on showers Tuesday night with more widespread showers (thunder) on Wednesday. It’s a mild start to the week with temperatures around 60...
CLEVELAND, OH
Boston

A bright and windy start gives way to more rain Thursday

So far, March has seen warmer temps than usual — and less rain. In typical “in like a lion” fashion, March has ricocheted between sunshine, rain, wind, and fog. But after Saturday’s round of showers and thunderstorms, the week will take on more of a steady spring outlook in the Boston area.
BOSTON, MA
Middletown Press

After sunny start to the week, rain headed for CT tonight, weather service says

After sunny skies to start the week, rain is forecast to move in Wednesday night across Connecticut, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase throughout the day, reaching a high near 50 degrees with a light breeze. Rain moves in at night, mainly after 9 p.m., as the temperature drops to a low around 37 degrees. Wind gusts up to 25 mph are possible during the evening. Up to half an inch of rain could fall, the weather service said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ABC6.com

Sunny & breezy today, rain later this week

Another day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures running slightly warmer than average for the afternoon. The average high for this time of year is still in the upper 40s and today we will top out in the low to mid 50s. We will still have to deal with the gusty winds today. Tonight will be clear and chilly with lows in the low 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
KOMU

Forecast: Off and on rain showers Friday, sunny and cool weekend

A rainy day is ahead for us Friday while temperatures will be cooling through the day. While it will not continually rain the whole day, there will be soggy conditions to close out this week. Thunderstorms may even be possible over southern Missouri during the morning as an area of low pressure passes over the state.
MISSOURI STATE
NBC Connecticut

Clouds, Scattered Shower for the Start of Spring Sunday

Spring arrived today at 11:33 a.m. The weather for the first day of spring from some sun to start the day with clouds - and a few showers - to finish. A weak disturbance moved through the northeast today and it brought another frontal boundary through the state. That translated to an increase in clouds and a scattered shower by late day or evening.
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorms Possible Later Thursday

We have had two days in a row with 70 degree temps in Boston, but the party is over Thursday as a backdoor cold front continues to push onshore and farther inland. Temperatures across the Merrimack Valley, New Hampshire, and Maine will be in the 40s to 50s with drizzle near the coast and clouds leading to stable air.
BOSTON, MA
KSLA

Sunny and warm Wednesday; rain and storms on the way

(KSLA) - Happy Wednesday everyone! We’ve made it half way through the work week and have paid off with today’s sunshine! Enjoy the weather today and for most of Thursday because Thursday evening showers and storms are back. We’ve got a GREAT weekend in store that comes to an end with another round of rain and storms early next week.
ENVIRONMENT
Eyewitness News

FORECAST: Dreary morning, brief shower possible later, more showers tomorrow

Meteorologist Melissa Cole said though mild and sunny on Friday, scattered showers were possible for Saturday. Here is her Friday noon forecast. Meteorologist Scot Haney said some showers were possible Friday with mild temperatures. However, a winter chill arrives at the end of the weekend. Here is his Friday morning forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

Hail & Graupel Spotted as Storms Move Through New England

Downpours, thunder, hail and graupel remain a possibility through this afternoon. We’ve had reports of graupel already in Connecticut and Massachusetts as well as lightning and active winds. Stay safe this afternoon: "If thunder roars, go indoors." Wind gusts will exceed 25 mph as we see these showers and...
BOSTON, MA
NBCMontana

Showers tomorrow, big warm up on the way

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Madison & Gallatin counties from midnight through 6 PM Sunday. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches across most lower elevations and within valleys, and up to 5 inches over mountain passes. It's a breezy afternoon across western Montana. A few showers will linger through...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Showers and thunderstorms on the way

MISSOULA, Mont. — Warm weather will travel across the Northern Rockies Sunday afternoon and into Sunday evening. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are on the way this week. Butte will likely set a new record high of 71 degrees. The previous record of 66 degrees was set in 1986. Cloud...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Sunny St. Patrick's Day, clouds and showers through the weekend

Clearing skies and warming temperatures are expected for your St. Patrick’s Day. Today's high temperatures will reach into the 40s and low 50s. Clouds will increase this evening with a few hit or miss showers Friday and Saturday. Daytime highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
KCCI.com

Sunny weekend with storms likely next week

DES MOINES, Iowa — SHORT TERM: After several days of rain, the weekend is shaping up to have very pleasant weather across Central Iowa. Expect mostly sunny skies and northwest winds around an area of high pressure that will be sliding to our south. High temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper 50s and low 60s. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear with light winds. This could create a setup for patchy dense fog, especially in rural and low elevation areas. On Sunday, winds will shift to the south as low pressure associated with the next storm system organizes to our west. Highs will reach the upper 60s to near 70 with increasing clouds late in the day.
IOWA STATE
NECN

Storms and Showers Tonight, Then a Clear and Beautiful Friday

We saw widely varying temperatures across New England today that prompted severe thunderstorm warnings to the west. We dug into the 70s in areas of Connecticut, with temperatures staying in the 40s across much of the northeast. The fact that we have such a significant contrast in our highs with instability across the west triggers our storm potential this evening for some in western Massachusetts and Connecticut.
BOSTON, MA

