Sunny Start to the Week, More Showers on the Way

DES MOINES, Iowa — SHORT TERM: After several days of rain, the weekend is shaping up to have very pleasant weather across Central Iowa. Expect mostly sunny skies and northwest winds around an area of high pressure that will be sliding to our south. High temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper 50s and low 60s. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear with light winds. This could create a setup for patchy dense fog, especially in rural and low elevation areas. On Sunday, winds will shift to the south as low pressure associated with the next storm system organizes to our west. Highs will reach the upper 60s to near 70 with increasing clouds late in the day.

IOWA STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO