Enid, OK

Christian "Al" Alonzo Jensen

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 14, 1927 - April 8, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial for Christian Alonzo “Al” Jensen, 94 year-old Enid resident, will be 10:00am Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with Father Mark Mason officiating. A private family burial will follow in Enid Cemetery under the direction of...

