SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Alaska Airlines have partnered to try to get more students of color in the cockpit. Last fall, a group of Black pilots at the airline created the True North program, which provides financial assistance to BIPOC undergraduate students who are interested in becoming commercial airline pilots. According to a 2020 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report, about 3.9 percent of airline pilots and flight engineers are Black. At 19, Ronnell Norman became the first student to enroll at Compton Airport’s flight school. Today, he’s an Alaska first officer & CEO of Fly...

SALISBURY, MD ・ 27 DAYS AGO