Best concert venue: 9:30 Club

One-half of the British pop duo Peter and Gordon who later became a successful producer, Peter Asher will visit Sarasota's Fogartyville with "A Musical Memoir of the '60s and Beyond." After his time in Peter and Gordon, whose biggest hit was the 1964 Paul McCartney-penned track "A World Without Love," Asher went on to produce some of the best-known albums by James Taylor and Linda Ronstadt, winning two Producer of the Year Grammys. The show will span the earliest days of Asher's career to the present day, with VIP tickets including a pre-show Q&A with Asher. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24; Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota; $40, $35 members, $75-$80 VIP; 941-894-6469; fogartyville.org.
