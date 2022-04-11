Best concert venue: 9:30 Club

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Concerts are officially back! After two years of coronavirus variants, masks and vaccine mandates, things are finally getting back to some form of normal. The return of live shows means that music lovers can prepare to see their favorite artists onstage for the first time in years for some fans. While every venue has different regulations for bags that you’re allowed to...

RETAIL ・ 23 DAYS AGO