Best concert venue: 9:30 Club

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Nirvana to Kacey Musgraves and Rainbow Kitten Surprise, the 9:30 Club has hosted some music powerhouses in its intimate yet energetic environment. The concert venue was founded in 1980, hosting just six concerts in its first two years operating but has put...

Oshkosh Venue 404 grand opening, 1920′s bank turned wedding and concert venue

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’ve ever wanted to have a night out on the town like it’s the Roaring 1920′s, you may want to head to downtown Oshkosh. Venue 404 in the historic downtown hosted its public grand opening today, Saturday March 19. A vintage 1948 Cadillac Series 75 Fleetwood outside the venue was just one piece of days-gone-by on display in downtown Oshkosh this Saturday.
Here Are 5 Venue-Approved Bags to Take to Your Next Concert

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Concerts are officially back! After two years of coronavirus variants, masks and vaccine mandates, things are finally getting back to some form of normal. The return of live shows means that music lovers can prepare to see their favorite artists onstage for the first time in years for some fans. While every venue has different regulations for bags that you’re allowed to...
Roadrunner’s sound and sightlines make it an 'A grade' concert venue

It’s the shiny new toy in the ever-expanding constellation of Boston rock clubs. The 3,500-capacity Roadrunner, which opened March 15, is located smack dab in the middle of the lower Allston renaissance and situated in a space originally conceived as a practice facility for the Boston Celtics, beneath New Balance’s track and field complex.
2022 Teton County Fair Concert acts announced

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County Fair Board announced the artists that will be featured at the 2022 Teton County Fair Concert, scheduled for Wednesday, July 27 in the Rodeo Arena. The post 2022 Teton County Fair Concert acts announced appeared first on Local News 8.
Top 10 concert picks for Sarasota-Bradenton-Charlotte: March 24-30

One-half of the British pop duo Peter and Gordon who later became a successful producer, Peter Asher will visit Sarasota's Fogartyville with "A Musical Memoir of the '60s and Beyond." After his time in Peter and Gordon, whose biggest hit was the 1964 Paul McCartney-penned track "A World Without Love," Asher went on to produce some of the best-known albums by James Taylor and Linda Ronstadt, winning two Producer of the Year Grammys. The show will span the earliest days of Asher's career to the present day, with VIP tickets including a pre-show Q&A with Asher. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24; Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota; $40, $35 members, $75-$80 VIP; 941-894-6469; fogartyville.org.
Music Industry Moves: Angie Chamberland Named GM of 9:30 Club; CD Baby Launches Artist Engagement & Education Team

Click here to read the full article. I.M.P. has promoted Angie Chamberland to the role of general manager of Washington, D.C.’s legendary 9:30 Club. The move was announced by Ed Stack (pictured above, left, with Chamberland) — who started in 1995 as pizzamaker and door staff at the club’s former location and was named GM in 2002 — to allow him to focus on managing production efforts across all of I.M.P.’s venues; the 9:30 Club, the Lincoln Theatre, The Anthem, and Merriweather Post Pavilion. “With this new position as head of production, the time has come for someone who can focus...
Blackberry Smoke Release Rolling Stones Tribute Album, ‘Stoned,’ To Streaming Services

Gotta respect the classics. It’s no secret that Blackberry Smoke has become one of the premiere southern rock groups in America. The group dropped one of my favorite albums of 2021, You Hear Georgia, that I somehow find myself going back to at least once a week. With that being said, the group released another album to streaming today, but this time, they’re paying tribute to one of the most iconic rock groups to ever walk this planet… The Rolling Stones. […] The post Blackberry Smoke Release Rolling Stones Tribute Album, ‘Stoned,’ To Streaming Services first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
