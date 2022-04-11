Ready to board: Convene the Opioid Settlement Fund immediately to save lives

Twenty-one experts with intimate, ground-level views of the immense pain and extraordinary need resulting from opioid overprescription and abuse, including personal experiences of recovery — that’s who is supposed to be helming badly needed disbursements from the state’s Opioid Settlement Fund, to pay for treatment and prevention, if only the state government will let them.

For months, Albany policymakers dragged their feet on appointing members of the Opioid Settlement Board, claiming that a chapter amendment expanding the body from 19 to 21 members and making tweaks to the appointment process needed to pass before they could fill the board’s seats and let it get to its crucial mission.

In mid-March, eight months after legislation establishing the board had passed, Gov. Hochul finally signed the amendment and made her two appointments to the body. The governor then immediately attempted an end-run around the currently 13-member board by including $265 million in spending from the fund, without consultation with the panel of specialists specifically created to provide input, in her preliminary budget. Fortunately, final budget language reaffirms that the board must be a part of the process.

It is now April and the board has yet to be formally convened by the Office of Addiction Services and Supports. At an eventual total potentially exceeding $1.5 billion — from settlements with various companies involved in the manufacture, distribution and marketing of the potent drugs, hard-won by Attorney General Tish James — the fund is a significant pool of money that could be a game-changer in a slow-moving catastrophe that killed nearly 5,000 New Yorkers in 2020 , a 37% increase from 2019.

Or it could be spent ineffectively or too slowly by a Legislature and executive apparently disinterested in the counsel of a wide array of experts, and unconcerned about the human costs of putting off these investments into lifesaving care and interventions. The money is there, the board members are ready and more than willing to get to work. All that’s missing is the go-ahead, and there’s no reason it should take longer than dashing off an email.