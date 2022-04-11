ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Ready to board: Convene the Opioid Settlement Fund immediately to save lives

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

Twenty-one experts with intimate, ground-level views of the immense pain and extraordinary need resulting from opioid overprescription and abuse, including personal experiences of recovery — that’s who is supposed to be helming badly needed disbursements from the state’s Opioid Settlement Fund, to pay for treatment and prevention, if only the state government will let them.

For months, Albany policymakers dragged their feet on appointing members of the Opioid Settlement Board, claiming that a chapter amendment expanding the body from 19 to 21 members and making tweaks to the appointment process needed to pass before they could fill the board’s seats and let it get to its crucial mission.

In mid-March, eight months after legislation establishing the board had passed, Gov. Hochul finally signed the amendment and made her two appointments to the body. The governor then immediately attempted an end-run around the currently 13-member board by including $265 million in spending from the fund, without consultation with the panel of specialists specifically created to provide input, in her preliminary budget. Fortunately, final budget language reaffirms that the board must be a part of the process.

It is now April and the board has yet to be formally convened by the Office of Addiction Services and Supports. At an eventual total potentially exceeding $1.5 billion — from settlements with various companies involved in the manufacture, distribution and marketing of the potent drugs, hard-won by Attorney General Tish James — the fund is a significant pool of money that could be a game-changer in a slow-moving catastrophe that killed nearly 5,000 New Yorkers in 2020 , a 37% increase from 2019.

Or it could be spent ineffectively or too slowly by a Legislature and executive apparently disinterested in the counsel of a wide array of experts, and unconcerned about the human costs of putting off these investments into lifesaving care and interventions. The money is there, the board members are ready and more than willing to get to work. All that’s missing is the go-ahead, and there’s no reason it should take longer than dashing off an email.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Rhode island reaches opioid settlements valued at $107 million

(Reuters) - Rhode Island’s attorney general on Monday announced settlements he valued at $107 million against the drugmakers Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and AbbVie’s Allergan unit to resolve claims over their roles in fueling an opioid epidemic in the state. Attorney General Peter Neronha said the settlements include $28.5...
POLITICS
The Center Square

Opioid settlement will send $1B to Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania has $1 billion incoming from an opioid settlement, and the Senate Appropriations Committee discussed how to spend it with leaders from the Department of Drug and Alcohol Program. A global settlement with major pharmaceutical companies will bring in $1.07 billion to the Commonwealth; 70%...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Staten Island Advance

Hochul signs legislation increasing Opioid Settlement Board members to 21; tasked with distributing $1.5B

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The state’s Opioid Settlement Board now has two additional members, a total of 21, following legislation signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Saturday. The Opioid Settlement Board is responsible for helping the state distribute settlement money from opioid manufacturers and distributors. The settlement money is to be used for prevention, treatment, and recovery programs across New York.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Health
The Conversation U.S.

Drugs that treat opioid use disorder are a good use for multibillion-dollar settlement funds

States, cities, counties and tribal governments across the nation will soon receive a windfall through several major opioid settlements. Drug distributors and manufacturers, including Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family members who own it, will relinquish a total of about US$32 billion for their role in the overdose crisis. Other litigation could yield more funds. I am a sociologist who studies how the overdose crisis affects patient care. My research shows why these funds cannot come quickly enough for the communities poised to receive them. Opioid overdoses soared 28.5% to a record high of 100,306 in the 12 months ending in...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WVNews

County commission agrees to opioid settlement distribution

KINGWOOD — Preston County commissioners signed a memorandum of understanding Tuesday with the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office on how future settlements in opioid lawsuits will be shared. The unanimous vote by Commissioners Dave Price, Don Smith and Samantha Stone came after they met in executive session with...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Drugs#Opioid Settlement Fund
9&10 News

What Opioid Settlement Funds Look Like for Michigan

In recent years, the opioid epidemic has skyrocketed in Michigan. In 2000, nearly 200 people died of an opioid overdose in the state—that number only grew ten times higher in 2020. On Monday, Attorney General Dana Nessel met with officials from Grand Traverse County to highlight the positive impacts...
MICHIGAN STATE
Big Country News

Idaho to Receive Maximum Opioid Settlement of $119 Million

BOISE - Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced that all required special districts in Idaho have agreed to participate in the nationwide opioid settlements with Johnson & Johnson and three major opioid distributors. The entities’ total participation ensures Idaho will receive its maximum settlement award and that the state receives its allocation as soon as possible.
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Majority of Texas Senators urge state to stop ‘miscarriage of justice’ Melissa Lucio execution

A bipartisan group of Texas legislators, comprising more than half of the state Senate, called on Texas officials to stop the controversial execution of Melissa Lucio, which is set for 27 April.“This is an opportunity to prevent a miscarraige of justice that would undermine public trust in our legal system,” they wrote in a letter sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday, a body which could recommend Governor Greg Abbott stop the execution. “Ms Lucio’s case is one that gives even proponents of the death penalty pause,” they added.The letter follows a similar message to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WEAU-TV 13

DHS using public input for opioid settlement funds allocation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) plans to use millions of dollars from a $26 billion settlement to combat the opioid epidemic in Wisconsin, which is seeing an upward trend nationwide. “Unfortunately during the COVID time frame, we did see a significant spike in...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Turnto10.com

Neronha announces $107M opioids settlement with 2 drugmakers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Settlements with drug manufacturers Teva and Allergan announced Monday by Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha mark an end to the state's principal opioid litigation, bringing the total received by the state from a series of cash settlements to nearly $190 million. Under the deal,...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Rhode Island Announces $107M Opioid Settlements With Teva, Allergan: Reuters

Rhode Island's attorney general announced settlements worth $107 million against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA and AbbVie Inc's ABBV Allergan unit to resolve claims over their roles in the opioid epidemic. According to the Reuters report, the settlements include $28.5 million in cash, plus the delivery of anti-overdose treatments -...
ECONOMY
WHYY

Camden County hails opioid settlement with J&J as ‘game changer’

The recent settlement between Johnson & Johnson and the State of New Jersey has been widely hailed by leaders as a historic moment in the ongoing opioid crisis. Camden County Commissioner Director Lou Cappelli called the settlement “a game changer” that allows the county to dedicate a large sum of money towards fighting the crisis. The county will get $32 million of the $641 million settlement that will be paid over the next two decades.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
The Richmond Observer

DRUG MONEY: How N.C. will spend the $750M opioid settlement

RALEIGH — The opioid epidemic is killing more than 100,000 Americans each year. Fentanyl alone — not counting other opioids such as heroin, oxycodone, and morphine — now top the list as the No. 1 cause of death for adults 45 and younger. That's more than suicides, car wrecks, and COVID-19. The second-largest attorney-general settlement in history is between the states and pharmaceutical companies that had a large hand in starting the epidemic. There may be, however, hope for addicts and the people who want to help them. In North Carolina, people may wonder how this state’s $750 million cut will be distributed starting in early April. Some, too, are wondering whether the settlement will become akin to the genesis of the Golden Leaf Foundation, established with money from the tobacco settlement.
RALEIGH, NC
MSNBC

Voter fraud at Republican stronghold leads to light sentences

To the extent that the United States has a famous retirement community, The Villages in central Florida probably fits the bill. It’s also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A couple of years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted a video showing a parade of supporters...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy