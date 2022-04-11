‘Pasta Perfection’ Star of Food Network Raves About Schenectady Landmark

Putting a unique spin on something usually opens the road to success, especially when talent is already part of the equation. In hip-hop, artists take off so fast and exist in a world where the music is everywhere, making it easy to fall in another rapper's sound. Staying true to an original sound is a lesson in consistency and self-belief, plus a solid understanding of how to blend influences. Fresco Trey does just that. The 22-year-old Memphis native, who's been doing music since he was 2 years old, finally had his breakthrough moment in 2020, with his song, "Feel Good." The fun, pop-influenced trip through his world of romance and success has been life-changing. Soon after the track dropped, he signed to Warner Records and released a version of the song with Lil Tjay in 2021, which is knocking on more than 6 million Spotify streams.

