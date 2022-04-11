Rural Metro: Two house fires occur overnight, one house partially collapses

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Volkswagen Chattanooga released a statement Tuesday regarding a man and teenager who were shot outside of the plant. "The incident that occurred outside our factory last night was tragic, and we are working closely with the Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) in their ongoing investigation. The safety and well-being of our employees is of utmost priority; therefore, we have increased our security measures and provided counseling services to our team members. As communicated by the CPD earlier today, investigators have determined 'at this time, there is no evidence to suggest that there is a continuing threat to Volkswagen employees or to the public at large.'"

