Knox County, TN

Rural Metro: Two house fires occur overnight, one house partially collapses

WBIR
WBIR
 4 days ago
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire responded to two separate house fires that broke out late Sunday night and early Monday morning. The first fire occurred around 11 p.m. at 2266 Duncan Road in...

www.wbir.com

#House Fires#Accident#Rural Metro Fire
