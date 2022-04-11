ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scheffler Wins Green Jacket

By Tom King
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga (MetroSource-WSAU) — Scottie Scheffler is celebrating his first ever green jacket. The world’s number one golfer won The Masters after...

