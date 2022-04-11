ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terra on Bitcoin Buying Spree: Scoops Additional $176M Worth BTC

 4 days ago
Terra has accumulated a total of 39,897.98 Bitcoin worth $1.7 billion over the last month as part of its strategy to build a $10 billion BTC reserve for its UST stablecoin. Terraform Labs continues with its Bitcoin buying spree. On Sunday, April 10, the parent organization of Terra – Luna Foundation...

