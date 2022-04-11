Terra on Bitcoin Buying Spree: Scoops Additional $176M Worth BTC

Also at the Bitcoin 2022 conference, Thiel referred to Buffett as “the sociopath grandpa of Omaha.” He said Buffett has probably been the most sincere Bitcoin critic. Peter Thiel is one of the speakers at the 2022 edition of the Bitcoin conference, and he has called out certain Bitcoin “enemies.” During the conference in Miami, venture capitalist Peter Thiel tagged Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, and JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon as Bitcoin “enemies.” In his opinion, the trio is responsible for holding back the value of Bitcoin, not letting the crypto reach $100,000. When BTC grew more than $60,000 in October, Thiel noted that it was an “extremely hopeful sign.” However, the crypto giant has dropped since it recorded an ATH of $69,044 on the 10th of November. At press time, Bitcoin is trading at $43,765.94 on CoinMarketCap.

MIAMI, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO