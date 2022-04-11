ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starr County, TX

Murder charge dismissed for Texas woman’s ‘self-induced abortion’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Victoria Lopez
 4 days ago

STARR COUNTY, Texas ( KVEO ) — A South Texas District Attorney has dismissed a murder charge against a woman who authorities said performed a “self-induced abortion.”

Lizelle Herrera was arrested Thursday by the Starr County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder.

Herrera was arrested after it was learned she “intentionally and knowingly [caused] the death of an individual by self-induced abortion,” according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

The 26-year-old woman was released on bail from the Starr County jail on Saturday.

Following national attention and local protests, the 229th Judicial District Attorney, Gocha Allen Ramirez, released a statement that his office would file a motion to dismiss the indictment against Herrera. Ramirez reviewed applicable state laws and stated that Herrera “should not be prosecuted for the allegation against her. “

Moving forward, the DA’s office will continue to communicate with Herrera’s counsel to “bring this matter to a close.”

The district attorney acknowledged the effect the incident had on Herrera and her family.

Although with this dismissal Ms. Herrera will not face prosecution for this incident it is clear to me that the events leading up to this indictment have taken a toll on Ms. Herrera and her family. To ignore this fact would be shortsighted. The issues surrounding this matter are clearly contentious, however based on Texas law and the facts presented, it is not a criminal matter.

Gocha Allen Ramirez, 229th Judicial District Attorney

Ramirez closed his statement by re-emphasizing that Herrera “did not commit a criminal act under the law of the State of Texas.”

WBRE

WBRE

