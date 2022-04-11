ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Head, antler poached from beloved elk ‘Kahuna’ in Rocky Mountain National Park

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Xw9x_0f5ULqtX00

(NEXSTAR) – A beloved bull elk well-known among Rocky Mountain National Park visitors and photographers for his distinctly large antlers has died, according to park rangers. While the elk’s death isn’t suspicious, his missing skull and antlers have sparked an investigation.

Park officials say the elk, commonly referred to as Kahuna, Bruno, or Big Thirds, is believed to have died of natural causes earlier this year. There had been reports that Kahuna was injured during the mating season last year, and was very underweight in February.

Now, rangers are trying to determine who illegally removed Kahuna’s skull and antler from his carcass.

The most visited national park of 2021 isn’t exactly a park

Good Bull Outdoors, a husband and wife team that shares photos and videos of wildlife, including Kahuna, claimed to have found the elk dead in mid-March, saying they observed mountain lion and bird tracks around the carcass.

Kahuna’s skull and one antler – the other antler likely shed before his death – are believed to have been removed between March 20 and March 22.

“This elk’s remains should be allowed to return to the earth in Rocky Mountain National Park, where he brought much joy to thousands of park visitors over many years,” the park said in a release last week.

The US cities with the dirtiest (and cleanest) air

Anyone with information is asked to call Rocky Mountain National Park’s tip line at 970-586-1393 or contact them by e-mail by using this form . While you can remain anonymous through either of these messages, you can also submit information via the National Park Service’s Anonymous Tip Information form .

An elk and a mule deer were illegally killed in the park at Bandelier National Monument in November, Nexstar’s KRQE reports . Officials have not yet said if anyone has been arrested for these two incidents.

Poaching carries a penalty of up to six months in jail and $5,000 in fines.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

House fire leads to drug discovery by firefighters

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A house fire lead to drug charges for a man in Union County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, fire crews responded to a report of a house fire in the 600 block of Leiser Road in White Deer Township. Officials say the Warrior Run Fire Company located several drug […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Wanted pair in Hazleton facing additional drug charges

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pair in Hazleton who were wanted are now facing more charges after police say they engaged in a chase and discarded drugs while fleeing. According to Hazleton City Police, officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop just after midnight Wednesday. Police say inside the car was driver Jonathan […]
WBRE

Gas explosion in Williamsport sends woman to hospital

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters were called to a report of a gas explosion in Williamsport Wednesday that left one woman with burns. It happened in the 300 block of Pine Street just before 2:30 p.m. According to Williamsport Bureau Fire Chief Gardner, the explosion was caused by a gas stove malfunction. Gardner told Eyewitness […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Outsider.com

Great Smoky Mountains National Park Closes Campsites and Trails After Fire Sweeps Into Park

Due to fire spreading through the North Carolina side of the Great Smoky Mountains, the park has been forced to close multiple trails and campsites. Officials first learned of the flames around 1 p.m. this afternoon when a fire near Cooper Creek was nearing the southern side of the park. And after rangers responded, they saw that a second fire was also burning near Stone Pile Gap close to the Thomas Divide.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poaching#Park Rangers#Mountain Lion#Nexstar#Big Thirds
WATE

Great Smoky Mountains National Park sets group size for the Whiteoak Sink area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have set a limit to group size for the Whiteoak Sink area. The limitations are set in efforts to reduce trampling and soil compaction around sensitive plant populations during the 2022 wildflower season. This trial management period is taking place from April 1 through May 8.
KNOXVILLE, TN
US News and World Report

Snowboarder, Skier Die in Avalanches in Rocky Mountains

OPHIR, Colo. (AP) — A skier and a snowboarder died in recent avalanches in the Rocky Mountains, officials said. A man from Telluride, Colorado, was found buried in about 6 feet (2 meters) of snow near Lizard Head Pass Thursday afternoon after the crew in a heli-skiing helicopter spotted tracks leading into what looked like a fresh avalanche, the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office said.
OPHIR, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
WBRE

Traffic stop leads to DUI, firearm charges

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after a traffic stop discovered he was driving under the influence and obtained a firearm. According to officials, an officer stops a vehicle driven by Salvatore Ferrara on East 3rd Street in Bloomsburg, Saturday. As the officer conducted an investigation he discovered a 9mm handgun concealed […]
Outsider.com

The Biggest Treehouse Resort in the World to Open Near Great Smoky Mountains National Park

It’s springtime, again, folks. What that means for so many folks all across the country is that it’s time to get back out into the outdoors and explore all the wonderful parks and campgrounds all around our great country. One of the premier spots in the Great Smoky Mountains. Indeed, for folks looking to branch out a bit in 2022, the biggest treehouse resort in the world will soon open near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
TRAVEL
WBRE

Body found at Lakeshore Park in Ashtabula

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body of a deceased male was discovered at Lakeshore Park Wednesday afternoon. According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called the scene at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Detectives responded shortly thereafter. Sheriff’s Office officials said that a white male […]
ASHTABULA, OH
WBRE

Five charged in connection to Scranton shooting

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have arrested five men including three juveniles, whom they say are connected to a shooting that occurred at a Scranton basketball court. According to the Scranton Police Department, in March, officers responded to the Weston Field Basketball Courts for the report of shots fired. At the scene, officers say […]
SCRANTON, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, Yellowstone National Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 06:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Yellowstone National Park Snow Continues Sunday This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow. Total accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with 2 to 5 inch amounts in the lower elevations of northern Yellowstone National Park. * WHERE...Teton and Gros Ventre mountains and Yellowstone National Park. * WHEN...Now through this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Road conditions may be hazardous on mountain passes, including Teton Pass and Togwotee Pass.
PARK COUNTY, WY
WBRE

Man accused of setting fire in home to get police attention

TROY, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Bradford County man lit a bag of trash on fire inside his home in an attempt to “cause a commotion,” according to state police. Troopers were sent to the 5100 block of Fall Brook Road in Troy on Sunday just before 2:00 a.m. for reports of a fire. While […]
TROY, PA
WBRE

Gov Wolf highlights federal assistance for Pennsylvania families

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf visited the Poconos to discuss his plans to financially support families struggling from COVID and inflation. Governor Wolf called on PA’s general assembly to pass legislation that would put $2,000 in the pockets of Pennsylvanians. “Right now, Pennsylvanians are hurting. I mean we just came through two […]
WBRE

Monroe County man pleads guilty to bank robbery

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that a man has pleaded guilty to a bank robbery in East Stroudsburg committed in 2019. According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, Terrance Tyson, 45, of East Stroudsburg, admitted to robbing the NBT Bank located in East Stroudsburg, in September 2019. Police stated Tyson handed a teller […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police: Man charged for impersonating a bounty hunter

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have charged a man with impersonating a public servant after two incidents where they say he was found impersonating a bounty hunter. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on April 3, just after 8:30 p.m., a trooper responded to a report of a man in the 6000 block of Franklin Hill Road in […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

WBRE

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy