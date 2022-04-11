High Wind Warning issued for Chaves County Plains, Curry County, De Baca County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Crane; Pecos; Reagan; Reeves County Plains; Upton; Ward RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO...THE PERMIAN BASIN...AND TRANS PECOS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT MONDAY AFTERNOON FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR THE SOUTHERN PERMIAN BASIN FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR THE SOUTHERN PERMIAN BASIN * AFFECTED AREA...Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos and Reeves County Plains. * TIMING...For the Warning...Sunday afternoon into evening. For the Watch...Monday afternoon into evening. * WINDS...Sunday...South 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Monday...West 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical.

CRANE COUNTY, TX ・ 26 DAYS AGO