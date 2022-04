Bridgeport High School has named Sophia Pinti and Dylan Darr as its students of the month for December. Sophia Pinti is the daughter of Steve and Cara Pinti. She has been an active member of the BHS Student Council Executive Board for four years and now is the Student Body Vice President. She has helped with numerous projects like serving dinner at the Clarksburg Mission,

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 25 DAYS AGO