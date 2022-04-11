High Wind Warning issued for Eastern San Miguel County, Harding County, Quay County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-23 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Crowley County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Western Kiowa County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to around 60 mph. * WHERE... El Paso, Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, Bent, and eastern Kiowa counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
