Harding County, NM

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern San Miguel County, Harding County, Quay County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Chaves County Plains, Curry County, De Baca County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-29 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Curry County; De Baca County; Eastern Lincoln County; Eastern San Miguel County; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Quay County; Roosevelt County; Southwest Chaves County; Union County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast New Mexico. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-30 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the Davis Mountains and up to 80 mph in the Guadalupe Mountains possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, and Davis Mountains. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
EDDY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eddy County Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eddy County Plains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT /11 PM MDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and western Texas. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT /11 PM MDT/ tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing dust may reduce visibility and make travel difficult.
EDDY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Inland Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Diego County Inland Valleys; San Diego County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Local gusts to 55 mph in the mountains. * WHERE...San Diego County Valleys, Riverside County Mountains and San Diego County Mountains. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 2 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Davis Mountains Foothills, Eastern Culberson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Davis Mountains Foothills; Eastern Culberson County; Reeves County Plains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CDT /11 PM MDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Reeves County Plains and Davis Mountains Foothills, and Eastern Culberson County. * WHEN...From 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ Monday to midnight CDT /11 PM MDT/ Monday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing dust may reduce visibility and make travel difficult.
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-23 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Crowley County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Western Kiowa County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to around 60 mph. * WHERE... El Paso, Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, Bent, and eastern Kiowa counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BENT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass, Union County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Union County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass and Union County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles along U.S Highways 56, 64 and 87. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing and drifting snow will be possible through the late morning before temperatures begin to warm. This could reduce visibility.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jefferson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Jefferson county. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM EDT this evening. Strongest wind gusts expected this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few isolated power outages may result.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Door by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Door BRIEF HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS AND GUSTY WINDS WILL CREATE TEMPORARY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL Scattered snow showers approaching Door County could produce wind gusts to around 30 mph and temporary visibility reductions to around 1 mile. The snow could also create slippery stretches on area roads. Motorists should remain alert for changing conditions over the next hour.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Oconto by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Oconto A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN OCONTO COUNTY At 942 AM CDT, a dangerous snow squall was located near Oconto, or 12 miles north of Bay Shore Park, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous travel. This includes U.S. Highway 41 between mile markers 180 and 204. Locations impacted include Oconto, Little Suamico, Abrams, Stiles, Pensaukee, Lena, Cullen, Brookside and Sobieski. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised today. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Cheyenne RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 041...042 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. * Winds...Shifting from WEST to EAST NORTHEAST at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...10 to 15 percent. * Impacts...Extreme and unpredictable fire behavior. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 08:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area; Idaho Palouse WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING Bands of light snow showers will continue through this morning, but additional snow accumulations will be minor. Roads will be icy in spots through the morning as road temperatures slowly warm up. Road temperatures are expected to warm above freezing by the late morning and afternoon.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Fulton, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Fulton; Williams WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Williams and Fulton OH Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clinton, Gratiot, Isabella by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clinton; Gratiot; Isabella WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Isabella, Gratiot and Clinton counties. * WHEN..till 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Delaware, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Delaware; Randolph WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Delaware and Randolph Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Allen, Defiance, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Henry; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Crawford, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Crawford; Southern Erie WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Pennsylvania and north central, northeast and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

